Minecraft has been in service for nearly ten years with November the 18th marking the 10th anniversary of the franchise. With time comes innovation and new perspectives for the gaming world. Minecraft has seen a host of new additions to the world-renowned experience. Notably, the Caves and Cliffs update has been taking the player base of Minecraft by storm with players excited for the next part of the update set to release later this month. Amongst all of the hype running along the train tracks destined for the latest update; there has also been a new Minecraft launcher released for players which has been the centre of attention within the game’s community over the last few days. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about the new launcher and how to download it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO