Historical Commission Meeting

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Caltrans says they saw good turnout for yet another job fair in the Bay Area on Saturday as they continue to recruit new employees to work for the agency under the Clean California campaign launched by the governor this summer. They are also looking to fill vacancies and plan to recruit across the nine counties in the Bay Area. “It’s challenging, understandable because of the pandemic,” said Byron Lim, the acting program manager for Clean California. “Caltrans is hiring, Caltrans has positions available so come on in.” Gov. Newsom announced the $1.1 billion project to reduce litter and...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO