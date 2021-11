Your immune system is your front line in protecting your body from infection from viruses and bacteria. The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that not only fight infection, but also keeps a record of every germ it has ever defeated so that it can recognize it and destroy it again if it re-enters the body. In order for this system to work optimally and protect you, it must be cared for. A healthy immune system is your best insurance policy to effectively fighting germs and reducing your risk to developing cancer.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO