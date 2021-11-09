Two arrested for drug trafficking in Richmond

On Nov. 3, Amber Puckett, Irvine, was arrested on drug trafficking charges, while on Nov. 5, Kaevone Douglas, Richmond, was arrested on charges of the same nature.

According to an arrest citation, a Richmond police officer was notified of someone "shooting up" in a white truck on Bahama CT on Nov. 3. Upon arrival, he found Puckett with a tourniquet around her arm. She was asked to step out of her vehicle, which was searched on probable cause.

The search led to the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin, and a digital scale and other items located in several plastic baggies and a black box. Puckett told the officers the items belonged to her, a citation stated.

Puckett was charged with her first offenses for first degree trafficking in controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was then transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

On Nov. 5, Douglas was arrested after an investigation was conducted in Madison County.

According to his arrest citation, three separate controlled drug transactions were conducted through the use of a confidential informant throughout October and November.

The investigation picked up audio and video evidence that 48 grams of heroin was purchased from Douglas.

He was arrested at the Richmond Police Department.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations made against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in a connection with. a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.