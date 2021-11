It’s time to do more than thankveterans for their service. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, the Allied powers signed a cease-fire agreement with Germany, marking the end of the Great War. One year later, Americans and our allies began observing Armistice Day — a commemoration of world peace in the wake of the war that was supposed to end all wars. But they didn’t end. The call to arms has been and will continue to be the last resort to resolve conflict.

