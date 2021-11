We came from a very military-minded family in Lancashire. Between the wars, my father was in the Territorial Army and a favourite game was called “bombing the Germans”: we’d throw stones into a quarry full of old metal contraptions – a direct hit would send up a tremendous clang! But what began as child’s play morphed into something altogether more serious with the outbreak of war. By the time I left school in 1942, my father, Colonel Carey Owtram, was already missing in the Far East and my sister, Pat, was a petty officer in the Wrens. I was stuck at home, age 17 and very frustrated.

