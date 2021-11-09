Artist Samuel Harness from NBC’s “The Voice”

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice was the first results show of the season and as you would imagine, there was a TON of stuff to cram in here. Our main order of business in here is working to dive into the Instant Save. After all, this is where most of the action in this episode took place. Vaughn Mugol was granted the title of Comeback Artist, but he still had to compete against some other contestants for the Save. So who were they? Think along the lines of Samuel Harness, Hailey Mia, Bella DeNapoli, and Peedy Chavis. One of them would move forward, but there were no guarantees! It all really comes down to the overall quality of their performances. Oh, and also the coach popularity — people on Team Blake often have more of a chance of moving forward; we can’t ignore that.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO