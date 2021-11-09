CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Samuel Harness from NBC’s “The Voice”

By Sean D
 5 days ago

We're joined on the Starline by one of the stars of Season 21 of NBC's "The Voice". The Ft. Wayne hometown hero grew up watching dad perform in the family bluegrass band. We welcome Samuel Harness. Samuel, let's go Beyond the Mic as a musician, before getting on the...

TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samuel Harness

Every year, The Voice welcomes a new group of talented vocalists. After years of hard work, Indiana resident Samuel Harness was proud to finally earn a spot on the show. With his unique voice and strong stage presence, Samuel quickly started getting lots of attention from viewers and judges. Although he gave several strong performances during his time on the show, in the end, it just wasn’t enough to earn him the winning spot. Despite that, however, just being on the show has earned Samuel lots of recognition and there’s a very good chance we haven’t seen (or heard) the last of him. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Samuel Harness.
MUSIC
Evening Star

Harness's journey on 'The Voice' ends, but his career continues

While the judges agreed that Fort Wayne native Samuel Harness performed his strongest song on his journey on “The Voice,” it was not enough to bring him to the next round. Harness made it through the Blind Auditions, the Battle Round and the Knockout Round to perform in the Live Show Playoffs. Harness performed the song “So Sick” by Ne-Yo on Nov. 8 and had to wait until the next day to get the results of the performances.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cartermatt.com

The Voice results: Did Vaughn Mugol, Samuel Harness get Instant Save?

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice was the first results show of the season and as you would imagine, there was a TON of stuff to cram in here. Our main order of business in here is working to dive into the Instant Save. After all, this is where most of the action in this episode took place. Vaughn Mugol was granted the title of Comeback Artist, but he still had to compete against some other contestants for the Save. So who were they? Think along the lines of Samuel Harness, Hailey Mia, Bella DeNapoli, and Peedy Chavis. One of them would move forward, but there were no guarantees! It all really comes down to the overall quality of their performances. Oh, and also the coach popularity — people on Team Blake often have more of a chance of moving forward; we can’t ignore that.
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

Samuel Harness The Voice 2021 “So Sick” Ne-Yo, Season 21 Live Playoffs

Samuel Harness performs “So Sick” by Ne-Yo, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Live Playoffs. Startattle.com – The Voice. Samuel Harness The Voice 2021 “So Sick” Ne-Yo, Season 21 Live Playoffs. Samuel Harness “So Sick” The Voice Live Playoffs 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The Voice 2021 (Season 21) Host: Carson...
MUSIC
