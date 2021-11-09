Lady Gaga reflects on her controversially iconic meat dress 11 years on

Lady Gaga already had a leg up to play Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci because, if you haven’t heard, she’s Italian. Still, the star, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, decided to go further — much further, in fact — for her portrayal of the Gucci-family interloper in the upcoming Ridley Scott crime drama. “I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her for a year and a half,” she told British Vogue in a new cover story. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that.” (A lot more on that accent in a second.) Gaga had a pretty philosophical take on her transformation, too. “It’s not an imitation, it’s a becoming,” she said. “I remember when we started filming, I knew I had become — and I knew that the greater challenge was going to be unbecoming.” Her methods caused “some silence and some disconnect” from the rest of her family while she was in character. “That’s my own journey as an artist that I still reckon with,” Gaga reflected.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO