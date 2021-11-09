CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

"Earnin' It" an NFL podcast focusing on women in the league

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10T2j9_0cqvHkrB00

The most rewarding path to success in pro sports is by earning it.

For decades, that road in the NFL for women has been filled with obstacles. It's begun to open up in recent years, and the stories need to be told.

Which leads to Sam Rapoport and "Earnin' It: The NFL’s Forward Progress,' a podcast launching Tuesday. Rapoport pitched the idea to Commissioner Roger Goodell after she witnessed how team owners and executives were willing to expand their horizons on the hiring front.

“We reached a true inflection point, unprompted during diversity discussions with head coaches and executives and even some owners,” says Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion and a former professional quarterback who, as a youngster, wrote poems about football . “At a league meeting, coach Ron Rivera stood up and said, ‘Why have you not considered the other half of the population when hiring? We have (Washington Football Team assistant coach) Jen King and other positive experiences.’ And we saw eyes going up and hands started getting raised.

“After that, coach (John) Harbaugh in Baltimore brought on three female intern coaches. That was peer-to-peer influence saying this is working and you should be doing it too. It caused rapid change.”

Rapoport spent six years on the leadership team at USA Football, where she created the Women’s World Football Games, the largest women’s tackle football event in the world. Since joining the NFL in 2003 as an intern, she's advocated for the inclusion and advancement of women in positions at the league office and with teams. In the last five years, nearly 200 female coaching, scouting and operations candidates have been hired.

“The best part of my job is when people say, for the right reasons, I can’t believe I didn’t consider this for so long, can you talk me through this process? Where can I find a female candidate?” says Rapoport, whose enthusiasm and infectious laugh energize “Earnin' It.”

"If anyone is willing to take this step and do what is right — not having females, or males, in any scenario is not natural. I have heard from owners and executives about getting everyone involved.

“I hope that other sports teams listen to that and create similar policies and create more opportunities for women. Women have to be in certain spaces to do their jobs.”

She points specifically to the Cleveland Browns with chief of staff Callie Brownson, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

Produced by Rapoport, IHeart Media, and the NFL commissioner's wife, Jane Skinner Goodell, a former TV reporter, “Earnin' It” plans to tell the story of progress made by women at all levels of the league. Aside from the conversation with the commissioner, Rapoport will interview such head coaches as Rivera, Bruce Arians, Sean McDermott and Kevin Stefanski; team owners Kim Pegula of the Bills and Kassewitz of the Buccaneers; current assistant coaches King and Brownson; and Sarah Thomas, the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.

In January, there will be a five-part TV series from NFL Films also produced by Skinner Goodell.

Goodell recounts his initial pursuit of an NFL job in the first podcast episode, noting that he wrote more than 53 letters and “I got rejected by every single one of them. And some of them are my bosses today, by the way ... owners, executives, I was turned down at the commissioner’s office many times."

"But eventually someone made the mistake of returning a phone call to me and said, `If you’re ever in New York, let me know.' And I said, `I’m in New York.'

”He said, `OK, well, can you come by at eight?' And I said, `Sure.'”

Except that Goodell actually was in Pittsburgh and drove all night back to New York.

“And I think he was a little surprised and I just kept after him. And I say, there’s always a fine line between being persistent and being a pain ... and I’m sure I was both. But I think you have to demonstrate that when you want something so badly. When you’re passionate about something, you make it happen. And that to me is the difference between winners and losers.”

The commissioner's wife, who produced the film “A Lifetime of Sundays” about four of the most influential female owners in NFL history, believes the podcast will be a big winner because it is so educational on subjects critical to all walks of life: equity, diversity and inclusion.

“I feel like I have gained a lot of wisdom from everyone we have interviewed,” Skinner Goodell says. "I shouldn’t be surprised at anything anymore, but I have been super enriched.

“The concept is to chronicle what is happening; there's so much change in society today and we just wanted to get it down. If I told you five to six years ago we would have had female coaches on a winning Super Bowl team and Sarah Thomas officiating, you wouldn't have believed me.

"It is a fascinating story, who makes that happen in such a male-dominated industry. It is such a great tale to tell, and Sam is responsible for so much of that.”

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NF

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Kim Pegula
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#Usa Football#American Football#Forward Progress#Washington Football Team#The League Office
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Chicago Bears sign ex-Steelers linebacker ahead of MNF tilt

Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Mike Zimmer, Vikings Offense Continues to Prove Stefon Diggs Right

“This is a big game for us. It’s Sunday night. The world will be watching, and we want to show the world that the Vikings are not the ones to be counted out.” That is what Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to say before Sunday Night Football vs the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

446K+
Followers
113K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy