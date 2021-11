The Eisenhower junior high basketball team completed an outstanding season, finishing with a 17-1 record. “The power of belief is so important. If you truly believe in something and are willing to work your hardest for it, your dream will become a reality. It’s the way the world works, and these Lady Knights are proof of it, they have lived it,” Coach DJ Steinberg said.

WARREN COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO