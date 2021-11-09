Crime on West Side up 96% over last year

Crimes on WeHo’s West Side last month were up 96 percent over October 2020, Lt. Bill Moulder of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told the Public Safety Commission in his report Monday night. 62 percent of all Part One crimes committed last month originated on the West Side. Commissioner...
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Austin community area Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was leaving a residence in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 7:10 p.m. when witnesses heard gunshots. The man was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the […]
Lieutenant Bill Moulder, it is my pleasure to be with you once again. The idea behind these interviews is to bring he community and the WeHo sheriff closer together. Let’s start with something Captain Ramirez pointed out with the shortage of the entertainment police team. Is there a plan to get those entertainment cops back to full throttle?
A woman who was shot and killed in West Hollywood was identified by county authorities Friday. Kayla Hurst, 23, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim who was shot to death on Oct. 28. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to...
CHICAGO - The leader of a drug trafficking organization who supplied heroin to an illegal open-air market on the West Side of Chicago has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Levaughn Collins, 41, pleaded guilty in 2019 to federal drug and firearm charges. He was sentenced Tuesday after...
Police Tuesday were searching for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen in West Hollywood last month. Angelica Lemme was last seen Sept. 13 in the area of 904 N. Gardener St., according to the Los Angles Police Department. Lemme is Black, 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, with...
FORT MADISON – Local law enforcement is investigation a shooting that has resulted in the death of a 15-year-old juvenile in the 4200 block of Avenue L. Emergency crews and Fort Madison Police were called to the scene at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call was received by the Lee County Communications Center for an unknown trouble call at a residence in the 4200 block of Avenue L.
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Jackson. At about 11:37 p.m., the woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was driving when an unknown offender shot her in the head.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The violent crime rate in the Tri-Cities is spiking, but officials said that seems to be the case both state and nationwide. In Kennewick, the crime rate has risen by 20% so far in 2021 compared to last year, according to Officer Trujillo with KPD. That percentage...
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is facing charges following an aggravated carjacking on Chicago’s Near West Side Friday.
Authorities said the offender was arrested on the 2900 block of West Madison. He was identified as the offender who, moments before, took a vehicle by force from a man, 34, in the 2600 block of West Maypole Avenue.
A Juvenile Offender has been charged with Vehicular Hijacking with a Firearm that occurred on November 12, 2021, in @ChicagoCAPS12. @Area3Detectives #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/VD6XgYcyec
— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) November 13, 2021
The offender then fled in the vehicle, but police were able to locate the vehicle with offender inside. He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle, and delinquent minor, according to authorities.
No further information is available.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released it’s annual Crime in South Carolina report. SLED chief Mark Keel in a statement released Monday said he’s concerned over the increase in violent crime
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hate crimes in Los Angeles County jumped 20% in 2020, with reports going up to 635 from 530 in 2019 — the highest number since 2008, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations. The increase in hate...
NEW YORK — Gun arrests made by the NYPD continued to surge in October as the number of murders and shootings dropped citywide compared with the same month last year, officials said Wednesday. But with New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams less than two months away from taking office, the...
A Henderson County man has been sentenced to 8 to 19 years in prison for multiple crimes including breaking and entering, larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duane Harold Burgess, 33, pleaded guilty to three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after B&E, possession of a firearm by a felon and meeting the statutory requirements of being a habitual offender.
A 2020 crime data report finds South Carolina saw a huge increase in both homicides and arson last year. Crime statistics released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show the homicide rate jumped by 22% and aggravated assaults were up by 10%. There were 552 killings in 2020 compared to 452 in 2019.
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — In a Pennsylvania State Police press release this afternoon, PSP announced the arrest of Corporal Brian Rickard, a graduated member of PSP's 115th cadet class. The press release states that Corporal Rickard has been charged with a number of felony and misdemeanor offenses related...
Rolling Loud New York had plenty of exciting moments for performers and attendees alike – unfortunately, the event also saw the arrest of Fetty Wap and five others before the rapper could make it on stage for his set. On Friday, November 5th, the “My Way” hitmaker was released after posting a $500,000 bond.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A Northern California family found dead on a hiking trail near the Merced River died after they overheated and ran out of drinking water on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit in the steep mountain terrain, authorities said Thursday. The deaths of Jonathan...
