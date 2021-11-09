CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crime on West Side up 96% over last year

By About Brandon Garcia
 4 days ago
Crimes on WeHo’s West Side last month were up 96 percent over October 2020, Lt. Bill Moulder of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told the Public Safety Commission in his report Monday night. 62 percent of all Part One crimes committed last month originated on the West Side. Commissioner...

