Lincoln, NE

CAS Inquire: “Me Too in the Renaissance”

 4 days ago

Presented by Dr. Nora Martin Peterson, associate professor of French Cultural Studies, this talk will connect the roots of...

The Eagle Times

Renaissance Redneck: The ayes have it!

In the words of the immortal spinach-guzzling, pipe-twirling Popeye: “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more!”. While I was in school in the ‘60s, we were taught that irregular plural nouns ending with the letter “I” were the preferred pronunciation and spelling. For example, when referring to a herd of hippos, hippopotami rather than the tongue pretzeling, spittle spraying choice, hippopotamuses was the preferred mode of speech. The plural form, hippopotamuses, was considered to be “Bad English” in those days. Also note that the collective nouns for a group of hippopotami, includes a bloat, a pod, a crash or a dale.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Cas#French Renaissance#The Renaissance#Unl#French Cultural Studies
unl.edu

First Gen Reading Club Discussion

Directions: SIGN UP HERE: https://go.unl.edu/firstgenreadingclub. Open to UNL Faculty & Staff. What distinguishes first generation students from continuing generation students? As part of creating an equitable and diverse university, how do we include and support first generation students? The First Gen Nebraska Reading Club is for university faculty and staff interested in these issues. Hosted by Carmen Kelle, Dr. Allan Donsig, Dr. Eric French, & Dr. Ann Koopmann.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Visiting professor, author to discuss Islamophobia

Khaled Beydoun, acclaimed author and law professor at Detroit’s Wayne State University, will discuss “Islamophobia: The Myths, Roots, and Rise” at noon Nov. 12 at the University of Nebraska College of Law. The lecture is intended to humanize the experience of Muslims during the War on Terror, describe the legal...
LINCOLN, NE
norwoodnews.org

Inquiring Photographer: Thoughts on Organ & Tissue Donation

With roughly 8,486 people across the State waiting on an organ transplant, as reported, some will die before they receive one. In recognition of Organ Donor Enrollment Day in New York State on Oct. 7, we asked some residents if they were organ donors, and if not, if they would consider becoming donors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
unl.edu

BSE Colloquia series- Gina Matkin

Inclusion and building inclusive excellence has become an important goal in higher education. But, do we really know what is required to create and sustain a truly inclusive environment among our students, colleagues, and others with whom we interact regularly? Gina will discuss this topic as well as some ideas and suggestions for creating truly inclusive spaces. She asks that you please bring your ideas and best practices to share.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Japanese Conversation Table

LINCOLN, NE
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Faculty of Color Symposium is Nov. 12

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host a Faculty of Color Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 12 via Zoom. The symposium will highlight equitable and inclusive practices to foster and promote greater engagement of marginalized and underrepresented faculty in exploring external funding opportunities for research and creative activity.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Building Research Confidence in the Humanities: Identifying Journals for Publishing

Considering submitting your work for publication, but aren’t sure which journals might be a good fit? Selecting a journal for disseminating your research is an important, and sometimes difficult, part of the research process. In this workshop, we will discuss various factors to consider when making choices about publishing, including both conceptual and practical factors. We will also look at some tools and strategies participants can use for identifying and evaluating journals as fits for their work and their research goals.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Faculty recital Nov. 11 features Sturm, Larson

Glenn Korff School of Music faculty members Hans Sturm and Tom Larson will present a faculty recital on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Westbrook Recital, room 119. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Sturm is the Hixson-Lied Professor of Double...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

CollectionTalk: Artist Odili Donald Odita

For the fall semester, Sheldon is presenting its CollectionTalk series online. Login to live discussions with artists, curators, and historians on artwork and exhibitions currently on view at the museum. Artist Odili Donald Odita, whose painting “Passage” is on view in the exhibition “Point of Departure,” speaks with Tyler Green,...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

NHS Seminar Series

Socio-economic Status and Executive Control Trajectories in Preschool. https://unl.zoom.us/j/93943159587?pwd=VlkyTlhxR3BtU0lYZE45aUR5S3htUT09. +12532158782, 93943159587# US (Tacoma) +13462487799, 93943159587# US (Houston) Additional Info: LEV. Contact: Sathishkumar Natarajan, (402) 805-7520, snatarajan2@unl.edu. Marla Lopez, Graduate student in Dr. Nelson lab, Department of Clinical Psychology, UNL will be presenting in the NHS seminar series on Nov 9,...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Coffee Talks

A twice-weekly gathering for casual and social conversation between international and domestic students. Grab a beverage and join the chat to explore cultures, meet friends and learn about campus. Coffee Talk meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday & Thursday (except holidays) in the area across from Subway, on...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Professor Khaled Beydoun presents Islamophobia: The Myths, Roots, and Rise

Khaled Beydoun, acclaimed authored and law professor, will discuss “Islamophobia: The Myths, Roots, and Rise” at noon Nov. 12 at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Beydoun’s research examines the legal construction of Arab and Muslim American identity, the foundational and modern development of Islamophobia and the intersection of national security policy, civil liberties, and citizenship. Beydoun is a leading public intellectual on Islamophobia, in the United States and abroad, and other matters relevant to policing and profiling of Muslim populations. He is the author of the critically acclaimed American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear. In addition to his regular commentary in Al-Jazeera English, Beydoun’s insight has been featured in the Washington Post, the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Time, Salon, and ESPN; and television and radio news programming including CNN, the BBC, Fox, NBC, and ABC News. Since 2019, Beydoun has annually been included on the list of the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World.
LINCOLN, NE

