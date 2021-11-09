CAS Inquire: “Me Too in the Renaissance”

Khaled Beydoun, acclaimed authored and law professor, will discuss “Islamophobia: The Myths, Roots, and Rise” at noon Nov. 12 at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Beydoun’s research examines the legal construction of Arab and Muslim American identity, the foundational and modern development of Islamophobia and the intersection of national security policy, civil liberties, and citizenship. Beydoun is a leading public intellectual on Islamophobia, in the United States and abroad, and other matters relevant to policing and profiling of Muslim populations. He is the author of the critically acclaimed American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear. In addition to his regular commentary in Al-Jazeera English, Beydoun’s insight has been featured in the Washington Post, the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Time, Salon, and ESPN; and television and radio news programming including CNN, the BBC, Fox, NBC, and ABC News. Since 2019, Beydoun has annually been included on the list of the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World.
