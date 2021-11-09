CAS Inquire: “Me Too in the Renaissance”

In the words of the immortal spinach-guzzling, pipe-twirling Popeye: “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more!”. While I was in school in the ‘60s, we were taught that irregular plural nouns ending with the letter “I” were the preferred pronunciation and spelling. For example, when referring to a herd of hippos, hippopotami rather than the tongue pretzeling, spittle spraying choice, hippopotamuses was the preferred mode of speech. The plural form, hippopotamuses, was considered to be “Bad English” in those days. Also note that the collective nouns for a group of hippopotami, includes a bloat, a pod, a crash or a dale.

