Developer given more flexibility to bring affordable housing

The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved amendments to the Canyon Crest subdivision planned unit development agreement Monday night that are designed to give the developer greater flexibility to accommodate more affordable housing in future phases.

The subdivision was founded in 2007, and overlooks Lindsay Creek Road from the eastern Lewiston Orchards. City Planner Joel Plaskon told councilors that 120 housing units have been completed there to date, and the development agreement has been amended several times since its creation.

Plaskon said the latest amendments remove specifically designated lots and streets in favor of a more ambiguous layout that will allow the developer to continue in smaller phases that have more affordable options for housing styles.

One of the main provisions would increase the density of the subdivision from 375 allowed units to 545. Plaskon said that still puts the density under the requirements of the city’s comprehensive plan. The new agreement also requires between 40 and 72 multi-family dwellings, which weren’t required under the previous agreement.

Another amendment triggers the paving of 18th Street down a steep grade to Lindsay Creek Road when the road development reaches to the top of the hill, or the city issues the 300th building permit for the subdivision, whichever happens first. Open space requirements are unchanged at 74 acres.

Speaking for the developers, landscape architect Mike Terrell said the changes to the agreement more closely aligns the developers with market forces and the demand for smaller lot sizes.

While the past agreement was focused on detached single-family homes on individual lots, the amended agreement requires 60 units of something other than such structures. That could include duplexes, multi-family residential buildings for sale or rent, or mixed-use buildings with ground-floor service or retail, Terrell said.

“So again, we’re trying to have a mix of housing types to really try to accommodate a lot of different styles of living that folks are looking for now,” he said.

The amended agreement also allows so-called “cluster housing” development, with residences typically built around a common area. Parking may or may not be connected to the home, and lots may or may not be directly connected to a public street. Terrell said the developers have worked closely with city staff and the fire department to meet fire access requirements.

Terrell added that cluster developments have already come to Spokane, and one is under development in Pullman.

“Again, it’s another concept we’d like to have in our toolbox to work with individual housing developers to get a different type of housing that makes it more available and more likely that people would want to move into Lewiston, and this development in particular,” he said.

In other business:

The council unanimously adopted an ordinance to increase the allowed number of beds in so-called “high-barrier” or “bridge housing shelter” homeless shelters from 50 to 100, and establish rules for such shelters. The move effectively allows Spokane’s Union Gospel Mission to continue efforts to establish a shelter at the site of its current thrift store on Snake River Avenue.

The council had previously capped all homeless shelters at 50 beds, partly in response to negative public attention to the “low-barrier” ROC Rescue Mission that used to be in North Lewiston. But Union Gospel Mission officials have promised to operate a shelter like their existing facilities, which follow “high-barrier” requirements such sobriety and participation in social and faith-based programming.

City Councilor John Bradbury said he would vote for the measure since it would help deal with the area’s homeless people, but objected to Union Gospel Mission’s policy of not employing people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Councilors also unanimously set Jan. 10 as the date the city will officially change from its longstanding council-city manager form of government to the voter-approved strong-mayor form of government. The changeover will occur during the council’s first regular 6 p.m. meeting of the year at the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St.

Lewiston Sen. Dan Johnson prevailed as the city’s mayor-elect on the ballot last week, and will be sworn in on the newly approved date. Hannah Liedkie, Kassee Forsmann, current Lewiston Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder, former Lewiston City Councilor and Mayor Jim Kleeburg, retired teacher Rick Tousley and landscaper Luke Blount will be sworn in as the new city council at the same meeting.

