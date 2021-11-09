CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 19 when Gold traded near 1,780.78.

By Research, Research Team
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of traders net-short has increased by 17.84% from last week. Gold: Retail trader data shows 64.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.80...

www.dailyfx.com

DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

US inflation is expected to tick higher. Gold fails to break an area of old resistance. The latest US inflation report, released at 13:30 GMT, is expected to show that price pressures are continuing to increase as supply chain issues and rising energy prices keep consumer prices at elevated levels. Core inflation y-o-y is seen rising to 4.3% in October from 4.0% in September while headline inflation is seen hitting a multi-decade high of 5.8% y-o-y compared to a prior month’s reading of 5.4%. As we head towards the release, the US dollar basket (DXY) is tending slightly higher at 94.22, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury is 3 basis points higher at 1.48%.
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

4 Silver Penny Stocks to Buy Under $1

Silver, like gold, has been a store of value for thousands of years. It’s useful in industrial applications. And it can also be a hedge against economic turmoil. Silver penny stocks can be useful tool to generate gains as silver prices climb. Silver is used to create mirrors, it’s put...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold and silver traders' emotions run high

Wednesday was FED Day or the meeting of the three blind mice. Either way, they once again showed how clueless they are. The FED has changed their transitory call on inflation to: it will be transitory. Inflation is not transitory, and it is hotter than they will admit. Before Wednesday's...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Key gold charts to watch right now

The oversold bounce in the gold stocks has run into initial resistance while Gold is trading around resistance around $1800. The question is if this rebound can extend if it will pause or, will the sector start giving back some of the gains?. First, let’s look at recent price action...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: Gold, EUR/USD

After a slew of less hawkish than expected central bank meetings this week. Gold is charging higher. Gold rallied over $30 yesterday after the Fed pushed back on an interest rate hike and the BoE unexpectedly kept interest rates unchanged. The Gold managed to book strong gains despite the US Dollar also charging northwards.
MARKETS
schiffgold.com

Hedge Funds Increase Net Longs 180% in Gold and 726% in Silver During October

Hedge funds closed shorts and went long in both gold and silver in October. Please note: the COTs report was published 10/29/2021 for the period ending 10/26/2021. “Managed Money” and “Hedge Funds” are used interchangeably. The Commitment of Traders analysis last month highlighted the potential over-extension of the shorts leading...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold set 'to steal the show in 2022' - Bloomberg Intelligence

(Kitco News) After building support at the $1,700 an ounce level this year, gold could be the metal to follow in 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. "Next year will begin almost 24 months removed from the start of the pandemic, and we see the 2021 bounce in industrial metals vs. the decline in precious at greater risk of reversing," said Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity analyst Mike McGlone.
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Continue Long-Term Downtrend

Gold markets fell rather hard on Wednesday, slicing through the 50-day EMA like it was not even there. This is a very negative sign, and it looks like we are going to continue to see a lot of selling pressure when it comes to the gold market, as the tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve does suggest that perhaps rates will go higher on the 10-year note. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see the liquidity measures as the biggest game in town, with the idea of the gold markets acting in a negative correlation to rising rates.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Anticipation of US Inflation Data

The weakness of the US dollar strongly contributed to the increase in the price of gold, reaching the resistance level of $1827 as of this writing. This is the metal's highest in two months, where it is stable as of this writing, ahead of the announcement of US inflation figures and new statements by global central bank officials. The yellow metal is looking to maintain its rally since the end of the Fed's monthly policy meeting. Gold is retreating from a weekly gain of 1.4%, reducing its loss since the start of the year to date to 4.25%. As for the price of silver, the sister commodity to gold, it is trying to break through $24.50. The price of the white metal enjoyed a 0.9% rise last week, but it is still down more than 8% this year.
BUSINESS
investing.com

A Critical Look At Gold Sentiment

Ask any gold bull about Gold sentiment, and they’d tell you it’s bearish. Generally, that is correct. Stocks are back at new highs again, crypto is threatening to break higher, and the US dollar has trended up for months. More importantly, Gold and gold stocks have been in a downtrend for 15 months.
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline

USD/JPY extends the decline from the start of the week as the 10-Year US Treasury yield sits near the monthly low (1.44%), and the bull flag formation carried over from last month may continue to unravel with the exchange rate on track to mark a four day decline for the first time since August.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

Rates markets evaporated in the wake of the non-move by the BOE. Ahead of the November BOE meeting, rates markets were eying last week for a 15-bps rate hike (96% chance). Following the BOE’s disappointment, rates markets are back to discounting February 2022 as the most likely period for when rates will rise (133% chance; 100% of a 15-bps rate hike, 33% chance of a 35-bps rate hike). The next Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) arrives in February 2022, so rates markets are effectively as aggressive as they can be at present time – a ceiling, of sorts, for the British Pound.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Outlook Strained as Article 16 Fears Flare Up

EU/UK relations continue to sour. Sterling supported for now but article 16 fears remain. Retail traders shun EUR/GBP. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. According to a raft of media outlets, the EU may suspend the Brexit trade deal if...
WORLD
DailyFx

Gold Eyes Key Resistance With Fed Bets in Focus as CPI Nears

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, Fed Rate Hike Bets, CPI – Talking Points. Gold may continue post-BoE rise as Treasury yields scale back. US inflation data key potential risk driver for yellow metal prices. XAU/USD eyes bullish SMA crossover as major resistance looms. Gold prices moved higher overnight as markets weighed...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Significant Hurdle, Brainard Bullish for Gold

Gold Underpinned as Odds of Brainard Becoming Fed Chair Increase. IG Client Sentiment: Positioning Changes Could See Gold Reverse Higher. Gold Underpinned as Odds of Brainard Becoming Fed Chair Increase. Gold is once again back at familiar resistance as the latest uptick stems from rising odds of Fed’s Brainard becoming...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Nearing Big Levels

Gold heading into confluent resistance, intermediate and long-term. Silver heading towards neckline of inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Gold price has been a ranging mess the past few months and how major confluent resistance gets treated here very soon could determine whether that continues to be the case or not. There is a trend-line running down from the August 2020 high that makes up the top of a large wedge pattern. This is in confluence with horizontal resistance running over from July.
MARKETS

