Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 19 when Gold traded near 1,780.78.

The weakness of the US dollar strongly contributed to the increase in the price of gold, reaching the resistance level of $1827 as of this writing. This is the metal's highest in two months, where it is stable as of this writing, ahead of the announcement of US inflation figures and new statements by global central bank officials. The yellow metal is looking to maintain its rally since the end of the Fed's monthly policy meeting. Gold is retreating from a weekly gain of 1.4%, reducing its loss since the start of the year to date to 4.25%. As for the price of silver, the sister commodity to gold, it is trying to break through $24.50. The price of the white metal enjoyed a 0.9% rise last week, but it is still down more than 8% this year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO