Russia comes in from cold on climate, launches forest plan

By TANYA TITOVA, FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A Russian island north of Japan has become a testing ground for...

www.thederrick.com

Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Russia, China leaders glaringly absent from COP26 climate summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not among the world leaders in attendance at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week, raising questions among attendees regarding their commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Xi opted not to attend the United Nations’ summit in person,...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Climate Plan to Save Forests Pivots on Swamps, Wetland (1)

Protecting peatlands—carbon-dense swamps and forested wetlands found worldwide—are crucial to President Joe Biden’s forest conservation plan announced Tuesday at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. Peatlands are among the “critical ecosystems” the White House plan says are essential to turning down the heat on climate change—a move hailed by...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK says hopes to close COP26 climate summit Saturday

COP26 climate negotiators late Friday entered an all-night session of talks in Glasgow, with the meeting's UK presidency targeting a global deal later than planned on Saturday. "I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a message to delegates late Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Sustainable forest management discourses challenge traditional 'wood mining' in Russia

With 20% of the world's forests, Russia has global forest-related potential in bioeconomy development, biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation. However, unsustainable forest management based on wood mining—vast clear-cut harvesting in wild forests—leads to forest degradation and reduces this potential. Published in a special issue of Ambio, "Global Forest Environmental Frontier," a new study shows how environmental NGOs and forest companies collaborate and position the problems of forest resource depletion and wild forest loss in Russia.
AGRICULTURE
SFGate

The Latest: Russia relies on forests to 2060 emission target

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland — Russia said protecting its forests is a key element of the country’s effort to stop adding carbon to the atmosphere by 2060. Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said Tuesday that Moscow wants to achieve...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU faces cold winter as Russia slows deliveries of energy to EU

Power and gas prices in Europe have soared as Russia has refrained from delivering more gas, reversing Russian President Vladimir Putin's pledge not to use energy as a weapon. Even though Russia's gas heavyweight -- Gazprom PJSC -- has vowed to pump additional gas to the EU since November 8, there have been no additional sales of gas to Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Derrick

Poland to extend control at Belarus border amid migrant rout

WARSAW, Poland — Poland is seeking to extend limits on free movement at the Belarus border as it expects a migrant crisis that’s prompted concern from U.S. President Joe Biden to drag on for months. The government is readying rules that would replace a state of emergency in a 3-kilometer...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26

COP26 climate talks were closing in on a global deal aimed at limiting devastating global warming, with UK organisers hoping for a final agreement to the marathon negotiations on Saturday. Delegates from nearly 200 nations are tasked with keeping alive the 2015 Paris goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as warming-driven disasters hit home around the world. Developing economies led by India have balked at demands to do more to curb emissions without financial support to transition away from fossil fuels and to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change. The deadlock pushed COP26 past its scheduled end on Friday, with the summit organisers confirming that a new draft text would not be published for scrutiny until early Saturday in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Global warming goal on ‘life support,’ U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
ADVOCACY
Wired UK

Missing Forests Are Messing With Climate Targets

In late 2018, the Vietnamese government submitted a document it thought would be worth $51.5 million. The country was expecting to be paid through a UN-backed scheme called REDD+ that pays countries if they reduce emissions by keeping forests standing. By the reckoning of the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country had done pretty well: it calculated that forest cover in Vietnam had increased over the previous 25 years, from 28 per cent in 1990 to about 41 per cent in 2015.
ECONOMY
WNCY

UK, India launch plan to connect world’s power grids at climate summit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and India launched a plan on Tuesday to improve connections between the world’s electricity power grids to help accelerate the world’s transition to greener energy. Launched at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland, the plan, dubbed the “Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

APEC meeting to put climate rhetoric to the test

Pacific Rim leaders will begin a virtual summit Friday, facing pressure to back up ambitious rhetoric on climate change and chart a path to pandemic recovery. "We in the Asia-Pacific should make the post-pandemic recovery a green one and take the lead in making a science-based response to climate change," he said.
CHINA
wri.org

What COP26 Means for Forests and the Climate

Dubbed the “Nature COP,” forests were front and center throughout the UN climate summit (COP26) this year. Among the first and most significant announcements made at COP26 was the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, in which 137 countries committed to collectively end forest loss and land degradation by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT

