Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star, Dies at 85

By Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dean Stockwell, a prolific actor best known for celebrated roles on the sci-fi drama “Quantum Leap” and the acclaimed 2000s reboot of “Battlestar Galactic,” died Monday. He was 85. TMZ first reported Stockwell’s death. According to Deadline, Stockwell died in his home of natural causes. The son of actor...

www.thewrap.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Millie Perkins
Person
David Lynch
Person
Dean Stockwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Battlestar#Battlestar Galactica#Tmz#Mgm#Berkley#The Academy Awards
