Russia comes in from cold on climate, launches forest plan

Flights were responsible for some 85 per cent of recent COP conferences’ carbon footprints, according to research.Of the 53,374 tonnes of CO2 produced on average by the COP23, COP24 and COP25 events – held in Bonn, Germany, Katowice, Poland and Madrid, Spain respectively – 45,264 came from air travel. Accommodation accounted for 4,220 tonnes, 2,135 tonnes came from heat and electricity for the conference venues, 616 from local transport and 1,139 from “other” sources, according to data compiled by the Financial Times.The news comes after the UK government revealed it would slash Air Passenger Duty on domestic flights in half...
Comments / 0