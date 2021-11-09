New Mural Debuts On Riverwalk To Celebrate Black Pittsburghers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The 2021 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.” Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. THE CLASSICS Monday, Nov. 22 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 Frosty The Snowman at 8 a.m. Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m. CBS ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES Sunday, Dec. 12 A Christmas Proposal from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Christmas Takes Flight from 8-10 p.m. OTHER SPECIAL PROGRAMMING Sunday, Dec. 5 The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 The Price Is Right At Night (Christmas Themed) from 8-9 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m.

