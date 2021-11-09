Preview of Born in the Rockies: First Steps

(CBS4) – The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season. Amtrak announced in a tweet earlier this week that tickets are on sale now. All aboard the #Amtrak Winter Park Express! Your ticket between Denver and the foot of the slopes at Winter Park Resort, voted North America’s best ski resort and Colorado’s top adventure town. Tickets go on sale today! #winterparkresort Learn more: https://t.co/VjFb3sUF9I pic.twitter.com/ufBdLJaENR — Amtrak (@Amtrak) November 9, 2021 The Amtrak Winter Park Express takes passengers between Union Station in Denver and Winter Park Resort. It will start making runs on Jan. 14 and will be operating on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. One-way fares begin at $29, with no extra charge for skis or snowboards. Fares for kids 12 and under are half-price. Winter Park is scheduled to open for the season to skiers on Nov. 17.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO