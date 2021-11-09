CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tiny singers bring great cheer: Byers Choice bringing warmth signature Carolers

By Jean L. Knouse Inside Pennsylvania
Daily Item
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone needs to bring the song books and you need a meeting place, but, otherwise, Christmas caroling doesn’t require much preparation. No one cares if you have a great voice, but you will get to spend time with friends of all ages who are full of holiday spirit and there will...

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Pasadena News

A Noise Within Brings Back Beloved “A Christmas Carol” and Noise Now’s “Latina Christmas Special”

A Noise Within (ANW), California’s acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, is proud to announce the return of Los Angeles’ longest-running production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, running Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, 2021, for its ninth holiday season at ANW with an all-new musical score by Robert Oriol. This locally grown, nationally produced A Christmas Carol adapted by ANW’s co-artistic director Geoff Elliott is also being produced for the second year at Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Dickens’ time-honored tale of forgiveness has become an annual holiday tradition for A Noise Within.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atlanticcityweekly.com

‘Elf — The Musical’ brings holiday cheer to the Levoy Theatre

Most movie genres have a long list of films that are generally considered “classics.” From comedies to dramas to horror films, beloved classics continue to pile up, as more are released year after year to the delight of movie buffs everywhere. But one category that has spawned only a handful...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Byers
leominsterchamp.com

Tavern 13 brings a ‘Cheers’-like, friendly spirit to downtown Leominster

“Shiny Happy People” best describes the atmosphere I walked into at the brand-new Tavern 13 on Central Street in downtown Leominster. Their “soft” opening was bustling with groups of happy family, friends, and invited guests. Then there was me, an inquisitive Leominster native looking for a venue for my upcoming class reunion.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Newark Post

Klondike Kate's brings holiday cheer to Main Street with Sleigh Bar

Klondike Kate’s pop-up bar concept, Sleigh Bar, is bringing some Christmas spirit to Newark’s Main Street. Kate’s has been dressed up from head to toe with lights and other decorations, and it features holiday-themed drink and food specials. This marks the third year of Sleigh Bar, the brainchild of Nick...
NEWARK, DE
Tullahoma News

Band takes to the streets to bring cheer

Just before the Halloween holiday, the Tullahoma Marching Band took to the streets of town to bring some musical cheer to the neighborhood residents and health care workers. The annual Tullahoma Band March-A-Thon saw the band and its supporters travel around Tullahoma playing specially-curated playlists for marching band fans across town. Stops included Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Morning Pointe, Macon Manor and the Sharondale neighborhoods.
TULLAHOMA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Dresser#Creativity#Byers Choice#German#Drexel University#A Women S Exchange
thezebra.org

BalletNova Brings Cheer To This Holiday Season

Alexandria, VA – “We’ve been working to provide as normal a year as possible for our students,” says Matthew Powell, Artistic Director for BalletNova. And hasn’t everyone? For BalletNova, “normal” has been on a spectrum, traveling from the studio to Facebook Live to Zoom, back to the studio (with masks and sanitizer throughout), and finally, back to the main stage this December.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WALA-TV FOX10

“Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes bringing tour to his hometown of Mobile

Mobile's Walker Hayes is coming back to his hometown for a concert at the Saenger Theater on February 17. The country music star topped the charts this summer with his Platinum smash hit “Fancy Like.” The song has been in the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs for the past eight weeks.
MOBILE, AL
New Jersey Herald

Holiday in the Park brings winter cheer back to Six Flags Great Adventure

Seasonal sparkle and shine is returning to Six Flags Great Adventure just in time for the holidays. The Jackson thrill park's Holiday in the Park event and Drive-Thru Experience return this month, Six Flags announced Thursday morning. Festivities begin Saturday, Nov. 13, and run through Jan. 9, 2022. Admission is...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
twincitiesgeek.com

The Guthrie Brings a Fresh Take to A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol has been a beloved annual tradition at the Guthrie Theater since 1975 (except, of course, in 2020). While the production is always well done, it is hardly unique, since various adaptations of Charles Dickens’s novella—first published in 1843—have permeated pop culture to the point of near oversaturation. Throughout my life, I’ve seen the animated version with Mickey Mouse, listened to the audiobook read by Sir Patrick Stewart, read it in the newspaper when FoxTrot used it as the basis for a week’s worth of comic strips, and enjoyed a number of movie adaptations, including Scrooged (the comedy with Bill Murray) and, my personal vote for the best adaptation of the story, The Muppet Christmas Carol. At this point, the idea of seeing another adaptation of A Christmas Carol, no matter how well done, almost makes me want to say “Bah, humbug!” Is there anything new to really be seen from the story?
PERFORMING ARTS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo Of Son James In A Tribute To Mark His 19th Birthday

SJP noted that son James’ 19th birthday was ‘bittersweet,’ given she couldn’t be with the college freshman in-person on his special day. Sarah Jessica Parker‘s son James Wilkie has grown up so fast! The eldest child of Sarah, 56, and Matthew Broderick, 59, turned 19 on Thursday, October 29. For her son’s special day, the Sex and the City alum shared a rare pic of James to Instagram alongside a sweet message to the college freshman. “He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake. with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy