Black holes are masters of stealth. If they're not actively devouring material, which most stellar-mass black holes are not, they emit no radiation that we can detect. Therefore, we have to resort to other means of detecting them – such as looking for stars that seem to be in a binary orbit with... nothing. Now, for the first time, astronomers have managed to pin down a black hole outside the Milky Way galaxy using this method. From the motions of an orbiting star, they've identified a relatively small black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way at...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO