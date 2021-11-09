CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Clubhouse’s new record feature turns your rooms into podcasts

By Ivan Mehta
The Next Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day has finally arrived. People have been asking for a recording feature on Clubhouse since the app launched. And after maintaining the “real-time audio-only” stance for months, the app is introducing Replays. This new feature will let you record your sessions, so that anyone can play them later....

thenextweb.com

