Clubhouse’s new record feature turns your rooms into podcasts

Now in the 18th year of its revival, the Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show met the challenge of the pandemic by turning into a podcast. Admittedly, it loses something without the on-stage antics of former TV newsman Steve Voorhies as Dr. Red Neck, former political reporter Brenda Blagg as Aunt Titty and Rusty Turner, editor of this newspaper, as former President Donald Trump. But listening without those visual distractions makes the music really memorable. It takes brilliant and twisted minds to think about the closing of the I-40 bridge into Memphis and tell that story via the three-part harmony of “Seven Bridges Road” by the Eagles. Or turn “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon into an ode to Liz Cheney, “It’s Not Your Daddy’s GOP.” Or come up with a first act finale titled “Time-Life’s Greatest QAnon Hits” and sing it to Rolling Stones classics like “Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Jumping’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction,” “Beast of Burden” and “Brown Sugar.”

