TABLE-German exports -0.7% m/m, imports +0.1% m/m in September

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported the following preliminary economic data on Tuesday. Figures are in billions of euros if not otherwise stated. GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED) SEP 21 AUG 21 SEP 20 Trade balance 13.2 14.0 16.9 Exports 112.3 113.1 104.7 Exports pct change m/m -0.7 -0.8 +2.8 Imports 99.2 99.1 87.8 Imports pct change m/m +0.1 +2.1 +1.3 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) SEP 21 AUG 21 SEP 20 Trade balance 16.2 11.7 20.0 - Exports 117.8 104.5 109.9 - Imports 101.6 92.8 89.9 Current account 19.6 15.4 25.0 - Goods 16.0 12.1 21.8 - Services -1.9 -4.6 -0.4 - Primary income 10.4 10.3 6.9 - Secondary income -4.9 -2.5 -3.3 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) JAN-SEP 21 JAN-SEP 20 Trade balance 142.1 128.9 - Exports 1,010.5 881.4 - Imports 868.5 752.6 Current account 175.9 162.1 - Goods 147.1 136.3 - Services -0.2 -2.5 - Primary income 71.3 62.1 - Secondary income -42.4 -33.7 (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)

