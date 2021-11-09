CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Virtu's RFQ-hub Launches Electronic Workflow For Swaptions On CDS

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Union Investment and Virtu Financial collaborate to pioneer new swaptions electronic workflow

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - Get Virtu Financial, Inc. Class A Report, a leading global provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced the launch of a swaptions on CDS workflow in RFQ-hub, Virtu's bilateral multi-asset and multi-dealer request for quote platform. German-based Union Investment, a leading European asset manager with €425B AUM, successfully negotiated the first-fully electronic swaptions on CDS RFQ via Virtu's RFQ-hub in 1H 2021, which subsequently resulted in an OTC trade executed in that instrument.

Union's and Virtu's RFQ-hub team collaborated to automate the traditional voice and manual dominated swaptions on CDS workflow, a project which required the onboarding of sell side counterparties and technology integration with Union's system architecture.

Using the RFQ-hub platform, swaptions traders can now leverage electronic request for quote workflows to put multiple liquidity providers in competition for efficient and transparent price discovery, automated audit trail and integration with risk management and other post-trade systems or processing.

"It's been a real process improvement-utilising Virtu's RFQ-Hub to facilitate trading swaptions on CDS has allowed us to more easily document best execution, streamline our workflow with our counterparties and realise efficiency gains," said Christoph Hock, Head of Multi Asset Trading, Union Investment.

"We are committed to helping our clients solve their challenges," said Rob Boardman, CEO Virtu Financial EMEA. "Virtu's advanced technology, intuitive multi-asset workflows and excellence in client service has streamlined the process of swaptions trading on CDS. That same innovative spirit has also sparked the development of swaptions on IRS and, coupled with RFQ-hub's new MTF status in ETFs, underlines Virtu's commitment to delivering multi-asset class solutions for all clients."

Read our use case study: Breaking New Ground with an Electronic RFQ Process for Swaptions on Credit Default Swaps (CDS)>

RFQ-hub brings asset managers and market makers together to help electronically deliver aggregated and competitive liquidity, streamline workflow and improve pricing with a focus on equity and fixed income listed and OTC derivatives, structured products and ETFs.

For more information about Virtu's workflow technology platforms and other execution tools, please visit our client solutions page at www.virtu.com or contact us at info@virtu.com.

About RFQ-hubVirtu's electronic bilateral request-for-quote (RFQ) platform for listed and OTC securities centralizes best price discovery by connecting buy-side trading desks and portfolio managers with their liquidity providers. Integrated and detailed metrics provide insight and audit reporting for regulatory and compliance obligations.

About Virtu FinancialVirtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact: Investor & Media RelationsAndrew Smith investor_relations@virtu.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DAIM Releases Its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital asset management firm DAIM has just released its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook. Don't miss what's in store in this exciting new investment space. You couldn't have asked for a better year for Digital Assets. "You couldn't have asked for...
MARKETS
TheStreet

NCR To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get NCR Corporation Report, a global enterprise technology provider, will present at the following investor conferences:. November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference. November 18, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Industry Merger Creates Powerful New Digital Signage Leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Creative Realities, Inc. ("CRI", NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) and Reflect Systems, Inc. (Reflect) announced that the companies have executed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will operate under the Creative Realities, Inc. name and continue to be listed on NASDAQ as CREX.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workflows#Virt#Virtu Financial Inc#German#European#Union#Virtu Financial Emea
Cheddar News

AI Lending Platform Upstart CEO on Q3 Earnings, Customer Growth

David Girouard, CEO of Upstart, an artificial intelligence lending platform, joined Cheddar to discuss Q3 earnings, noting growth in revenue and profits as more banks, credit unions, and car dealerships use Upstart tech. He also reflected on how his fintech company is working to help people with low credit or no credit secure access to credit and loans.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bringg Launches Data-Rich Retail Delivery and Fulfillment Hub

Data-driven delivery and fulfillment cloud platform Bringg announced it is expanding its third-party delivery offering, the Bringg Delivery Hub, to allow retailers to scale up their delivery capacity more quickly, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 9) press release. The Bringg Delivery Hub will help retailers build and manage personalized delivery...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Ripple To Launch Liquidity Hub With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Plans DeFi Offering

San Francisco-based fintech startup Ripple Tuesday announced the launch of a new service, Ripple Liquidity Hub. It will allow its clients to buy and sell Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), XRP, Litecoin (NYSE:LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (NYSE:BCH). Ripple also aims to offer NFTs in the coming year. According to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
IRS
martechseries.com

Wondershare Launches PDF Reader to Streamline Workflow

A free, light, and fast PDF viewer to optimize your digital workflow process. , a PDF viewing tool specifically designed for a unique electronic reading experience that enhances workflow productivity and collaboration in remote work settings. “Wondershare PDF Reader fills a crucial gap for PDFelement users who need a fast...
COMPUTERS
accountingtoday.com

Wolters Kluwer launches CCH Axcess Workflow

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has added CCH Axcess Workflow to its CCH Axcess platform of cloud-based tools. The new solution combines key features from the XCMworkflow solution that Wolters Kluwer acquired in September of last year (see story). The integration is available through CCH Axcess to help firms standardize, optimize and automate their processes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. Announces Closing Of $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering Including The Full Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, including 2,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "APN U" on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "APN" and "APN W," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Industrial Valves Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Valves market will register an incremental spend of about USD 15.44 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.88% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Industrial Valves sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
INDUSTRY
investmentu.com

Top Cryptos to Invest In: Why the Best Are Still the Best

Cryptocurrency remains the most explosive investment opportunity out there. This despite the fact that the S&P 500 has seen more than a 25% return year-to-date. But the top cryptos to invest in are wildly outperforming the stock market’s bull run. Check this out. Bitcoin is up more than 116% this...
STOCKS
sportspromedia.com

DAZN launches tech innovation hub following Texel acquisition

DAZN X will serve all of the OTT platform’s core markets. Proprietary cloud tech synchronises feeds and enables new features. Texel’s 50 staff will join company as part of acquisition. Sports streaming subscription service DAZN has launched a new technology hub that will create new products and services to support...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Ripple to Launch Liquidity Hub For Crypto Enterprises Next Year

Ripple to Launch Liquidity Hub For Crypto Enterprises Next Year. Ripple is eagerly working to launch a new product called Liquidity Hub for the enterprise. Enterprise can access tokenized assets services for their customers via the Liquidity Hub. The Liquidity Hub will support BTC, ETH, LTC, and many other digital...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Ripple Launching Liquidity Hub Despite SEC Lawsuit Over XRP

Amid an ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over XRP, Ripple is launching a new product, Liquidity Hub, which aims to be “a one-stop shop for enterprises to source any tokenized asset.” The product “will allow customers to seamlessly access crypto assets from a variety of global venues, including market makers, exchanges, OTC desks and in the future decentralized venues,” the company detailed.
MARKETS
The Drum

BT launches digital marketing hub at ‘pivotal time for small businesses’

BT has launched a digital advertising platform and assembled a team of experts to offer businesses help running digital marketing campaigns. BT’s Digital Marketing Hub enables businesses to create their own ads, and run and track multi-channel marketing campaigns from a single platform. Created from the feedback of over 1,500...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

Sell-offs can be buying opportunities for long-term investors. Latch specializes in smart lock technology that has enjoyed a great deal of "stickiness." Roku was a pioneer in the streaming industry, and it's still holding on to early mover advantages. Legendary investor Warren Buffett once gave the advice to be "fearful...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy