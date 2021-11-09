CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Frost & Sullivan Reveals Opportunities And Challenges For Industrial Cybersecurity In A Digitized World

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid application of the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased connectivity across cyber and physical systems to enable smart cities, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0.

However, industrial companies globally face increased cybersecurity risks and threats due to a lack of prioritization and insufficient investments into necessary ICT infrastructure and cybersecurity protection. Threats include cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and manufacturing sites, which are becoming increasingly attractive targets for hackers due to inadequate security protocols. For example, the cyberattack on an oil pipeline company, Colonial Pipeline, remains the largest cyberattack on an oil infrastructure target in the history of the United States.

The widespread digitization of industrial operations and rising incidences of cyberattacks on operational environments are driving the increased adoption of information technology (IT)/operational technology (OT) security services. As a result, organizations and senior management in industrial companies must rethink and realign their cybersecurity strategies to survive and thrive in a digitally connected world.

Join Amy Lin, Industry Analyst, and Meng Yang Ng, Senior Consultant, Industrial at Frost & Sullivan, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, " Opportunities and Challenges for Industrial Cybersecurity in a Connected World," on November 16 at 11 a.m. SGT. In this webinar, discover how businesses can work with their IT/OT teams to achieve digital transformation goals while ensuring a secure industrial environment. In addition, learn from the ecosystem and key players to benchmark best practices for industrial organizations.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://frost.ly/6mu

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

  • Understand the key market trends impacting industrial automation and manufacturing organizations around the world.
  • Gain insights into why IT/OT security is a key imperative for your organization.
  • Discover the organizational challenges in adopting cybersecurity under industrial environments and how to mitigate them.
  • Uncover strategic recommendations from industry experts and actionable insights from actual use cases.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at: http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact: Melissa TanFrost & SullivanP: +65 6890 0926E: melissa.tan@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-reveals-opportunities-and-challenges-for-industrial-cybersecurity-in-a-digitized-world-301419373.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Industrial Valves Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Valves market will register an incremental spend of about USD 15.44 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.88% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Industrial Valves sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Coursera To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera's chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:. 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 16, 2021Virtual fireside chat time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. 11th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Digitization#Information Security#Smart Manufacturing#Colonial Pipeline
Moore News

Innovative Digital Identity Solutions will Redefine Security and Identity Recognition by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions expected to benefit multiple industries, including finance, security and e-commerce. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on digital identity solutions finds that progressive advancements in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and biometric systems have led to the creation of unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions. Driven by identity theft, security threats and digital transformation initiatives by governments and private sectors, areas that will greatly benefit include e-banking, e-government, digital transactions, mobile transactions, behavioral biometrics, and airport security.
TECHNOLOGY
thehendersonnews.com

Gogoro Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing the Electric Two-wheeler Market with Its Swappable Battery Approach

Gogoro's leading battery swapping platform, smart vehicle solutions, and robust portfolio of vehicles set it apart and make it a highly influential player in the global two-wheeler market. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global swappable battery electric smartscooter market, Frost &...
CARS
TheStreet

Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Survey Outlines Key IT And Security Trends Impacting Enterprises

Study provides an assessment of the security considerations and key imperatives for Singapore organizations. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the ISACA Singapore Chapter, Frost & Sullivan's Security Practice has conducted an end-user survey, 2021 ISACA-Frost & Sullivan Survey: The Singapore Cybersecurity Landscape, with 78 ISACA thought leaders. The goal was to seek opinions on the technologies that will have a profound transformative impact on existing industry dynamics, value chains, and business models across multiple vertical markets in the next 2-3 years.
WORLD
helpnetsecurity.com

Industrial cybersecurity market to reach $22.3 billion by 2026

The global market for industrial cybersecurity estimated at $15.2 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $22.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
KPVI Newschannel 6

Frost & Sullivan Examines Key Trends in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry

Mobility experts from Frost & Sullivan, ViveLaCar GmbH, xMotion, and Reezocar will discuss key growth opportunities, new revenue streams, and transformative trends in this webinar. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on vehicle leasing and subscriptions finds that this market faced one of its...
MARKETS
Forbes

Cybersecurity Without Automation And Intelligence In Today’s Digital World Is Like “Bringing A Knife To A Gunfight”

Global Head of Client Security Solutions and Risk Services at Wipro Limited. Do you ever wonder why organizations fall prey to cyberattacks despite spending millions on cybersecurity? After over three decades of improving cyberdefense mechanisms, what is driving the need for further enhancing risk posture?. Lack of automation and security...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

EdgeConneX Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering a Full Spectrum of Data Center Solutions to Its Customers

Based on its recent analysis of the North American Edge Data Center Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes EdgeConneX with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for building pioneering and effective data centers that support next-generation technology. EdgeConneX builds and operates trendsetting data centers that empower local and global companies with its superior service and strong innovative culture.
BUSINESS
Industry Week

Industry Insights: Accelerated Industrial Digitalization

The pandemic has not slowed down manufacturers’ digital transformation efforts. In fact, digitalization initiatives are progressing at a rapid pace as manufacturers seek ways to address challenges they have encountered over the past year and a half. In an effort to gauge the current state of digitalization throughout manufacturing, IndustryWeek...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Financial services industry using SD-WAN achieve greater digital agility, cybersecurity protection

The shift to a digital business environment in financial services began well before the pandemic pushed it and other sectors to more rapidly embrace digital transformation. As customers have become increasingly digitally savvy, they demand that financial services firms be more responsive to their needs. Those organizations that don’t make that change risk losing their customers to those that adopted an agile, customer-centric approach to business.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

Cybersecurity and OWASP in an Increasingly Digital World

As the world increasingly moves to a digital format, cybersecurity is becoming more important than ever. It’s especially significant since, according to a recent survey by Sophos, 51% of businesses in America experienced a ransomware attack in 2020. That’s a staggering number of security vulnerabilities that truly shouldn’t exist in the modern day and age. Yet, it’s relatively understandable.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Five9 Recognized as an Innovation and Growth Leader in the Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market by Frost & Sullivan

Five9 is growing at a rapid rate in Latin America, and its practical AI and automation solutions have placed it high on the innovation scale. Five9, Inc. a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an Innovation and Growth leader in the Frost Radar™: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021. The benchmarking report identified Five9 as a top performer in the region, noting its people, platform, delivery, and flexibility as key drivers of success.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Frost & Sullivan Explores the Pathway to Net Zero

Webinar will focus on key technology solutions of the future and current best practices driving decarbonization. The need to tackle climate change is crucial, and companies must act. Chief executive officers (CEOs) worldwide are exploring decarbonization strategies to transform how businesses operate and mitigate the risk of carbon exposure. This involves adopting new technology-led solutions and business models that can reduce operational carbon footprints and deliver profitable business growth.
ECONOMY
MyTexasDaily

As We Close Digital Divide, Mind the Cybersecurity Gap

(BPT) - When the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we know it, access to the internet became a necessity for work, school, health care and everyday life. According to a recent Pew Research Center report, 90% of Americans say the internet has been essential or important to them personally during the coronavirus outbreak.
INTERNET
Codecademy

15 Cybersecurity Experts to Follow to Keep Up With the Industry

The world of cybersecurity is constantly evolving. To stay on top of the latest developments, it’s all about who you know — or, who you follow on social media. Cybersecurity is all about keeping digital assets safe, whether they belong to an individual or an organization. While articles and videos from cybersecurity companies can be informative, it’s also helpful to get information from the cyber soldiers on the front lines. Cybersecurity Analysts and other professionals in the field help companies identify and mitigate threats, design strategies, and choose tools that keep their information safe.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

DAIM Releases Its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital asset management firm DAIM has just released its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook. Don't miss what's in store in this exciting new investment space. You couldn't have asked for a better year for Digital Assets. "You couldn't have asked for...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Charlton, MA-Based INCOM Celebrates 50 Years Of Growth And Innovation

CHARLTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INCOM, Inc., the world's largest supplier of glass and polymer fused fiber optic solutions, is celebrating 50 years of growth, product innovation and business accomplishments. Since launching in 1971, INCOM has grown from a fledgling startup with an entrepreneurial spirit into a world-class...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy