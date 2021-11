EDISON, N.J. – Forward Jelldrik Dallmann has been named to the All-MAAC First Team, announced by the conference on Monday. Dallmann was a standout for the Purple Eagles this season. He scored 14 goals, setting a Division I single-season record for the Purple Eagles. He is the first NU player to score that many goals in a season since the 1970's and is the first player to score double-digit goals in a single season since Carl Haworth in 2011.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO