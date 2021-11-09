CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Terranet Unveils State Of The Art Showroom In Stuttgart

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Auto safety tech company debuts innovative, demo space, creating an interactive experience to showcase its revolutionary technology in the heart of Europe's auto hub

Lund, Sweden, Nov 9 2021 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of automotive safety technologies including VoxelFlow™, today announced the opening of its new showroom in Stuttgart, Germany. As Terranet's first private demo space, the showroom represents a new era of expansion for the rapidly growing tech company. Well on its way to becoming the European leader in automotive safety, its new location in Stuttgart will enhance Terranet's access to some of the greatest brands and minds in the automotive industry. Terranet is moreover debuting new updates to VoxelFlow™, notably its shift from using three cameras to two. Furthermore, an autocalibration is integrated to the updated VoxelFlow™system to increase its capacity on a moving vehicle. Fully equipped to create an interactive experience, the showroom will enable Terranet to demonstrate these updates and the power of its breakthrough, patented VoxelFlow™ technology to partners, customers and the press.

Terranet's presence in Stuttgart marks a significant step in cementing the Company as an international industry leader in the automotive safety space. The new location, strategically located in the center of Europe's auto industry, will set the stage for Terranet to bring its revolutionary VoxelFlow™ technology to the world even faster, allowing the Company to rapidly incorporate feedback from key players in the industry and adjust the technology to fit their unique needs. Coming off the heels of several prominent partnerships with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and the Audi-backed startup holoride, establishing a physical presence in Europe's automotive hub is the next logical step for Terranet as they begin to wrap up their year of landmark growth.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our European presence and partnering with other international heavyweights in the industry," said Nihat Küçük, CTO at Terranet. "Given our existing and upcoming partnerships, a base in Stuttgart was only a matter of time. The new location will allow us to continue developing our VoxelFlow™ technology and address the needs of new partners in real time. With VoxelFlow™ already of interest to several industry leaders, the showroom ensures we can communicate the technology's progress, momentum and necessity in urban areas, bringing us one step closer to achieving significantly safer roadways."

As the industry has yet to experience automotive perception technology with the revolutionary capabilities of VoxelFlow™, the interactive experience will prove crucial to demonstrating the tech's game-changing capabilities. The space's long hallways allow for the creation of simulated roadways and physical obstacles to create an authentic experience. As guests interact with the tech, monitors will project the modules' 3D image detection in real time, proving the company's commitment to safety in the blink of an eye. The room will also be equipped with a fog machine and spotlights to illustrate VoxelFlow's unique ability to operate in inclement weather and during both daytime and nighttime scenarios. With Terranet's first-of-its-kind technology, the showroom will create an impressive experience as the company continues to push the boundaries of what was thought possible for automotive vision.

Within walking distance of Terranet partner Mercedes-Benz, the new location will place Terranet in the heart of the city and the automotive capital of Europe. Terranet selected Stuttgart's historic, 140-year-old "Villa Hammerwerk" building for their base. Seamlessly integrating into the industrial history of the city, this unique location goes beyond a traditional office environment and is noted for its factory-like, industrial design.

As the industry increasingly turns its eyes to roadway safety and autonomous and ADAS vehicles alike, Terranet is excited to stay at the forefront of innovation in the space. With roadway accidents as the eighth leading cause of death globally, the urgency for an international presence is more heightened and necessary than ever. With unprecedented access to industry partners and collaborators, Terranet is truly on its way to a future without roadway fatalities.

Capital Markets Day

On the 6th of December Terranet welcomes you to an exclusive day where you will be exposed to some of the avant garde brains in the Terranet ecosystem and the global automotive industry. Monday December 6th at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm. Address to: 7A Posthuset, Vasagatan 28, 111 20 Stockholm Sweden

Please ensure you reserve your seat for the event in Stockholm here, only limited seats availiable: https://bit.ly/3mflryl

Each presentation will be broadcasted and distributed live digitally. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3B308UP

About TerranetTerranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops a new class for vision-based sensor systems, used for road safety. It markets and delivers a software stack with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The technology was handpicked and showcased twice at Startup Autobahn in 2021. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Discover more about Terranet: www.terranet.se/en/. You can now subscribe to Terranet's newsletter, sign up at: www.terranet.se/en/ir-2/

For more information

Michaela BerglundExecutive VP michaela.berglund@terranet.com+ 46 723 388 288

Media ContactSam Aurilia terranet@fischtankpr.comFischTank PR

Attachment

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Group 1 Automotive Announces Sale Of Brazil Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - Get Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Report,("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer with 190 dealerships located in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GPI SA, LLC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Original Holdings S.A., a sociedade por ações incorporated in Brazil and an affiliate of Simpar S.A, a publicly listed company in Brazil ("Original"), with UAB Motors Participações Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Group 1, as an intervening party ("UAB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement, Original will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of UAB from the Company for BRL 510 million in cash (the "Transaction").
BUSINESS
AutoExpress

Inside Polestar's Westfield London showroom

Truth be told, you should have been reading this Auto Express feature late last year. In fact, many of the pictures here were taken exactly 12 months ago – in the early hours of 27 October 2020. You see, as with many things of late, our plans were put on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Saietta group buys e-Traction from China Evergrande's auto unit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) automotive unit in a deal wroth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million). Saietta said that its acquisition of e-Traction, a Dutch company...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Timepiece Showrooms

British jewelry retailer Goldsmiths has officially opened the doors to its new Brighton showroom at Churchill Square. The dynamic new space was designed to promote the company's new lineup of luxurious watches that have been delivered from some of the most renowned brands in Swiss watchmaking. According to the Goldsmiths,...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Safety#Startup#Showroom#Voxelflow#European#Company#Mercedes Benz#Audi
MotorTrend Magazine

Who Owns Rivian?

Rivian has been hogging headlines. The maker of electric vehicles has launched the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck and will soon add production of the 2022 Rivian R1S electric three-row SUV. The startup also has a contract to make 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon Prime and will expand...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is In Trouble, Again

After a number of major emissions scandals, it would seem as though Volkswagen would get its act together, and it has to a certain degree. The German auto manufacturer has been hard at work electrifying its fleet of cars and has launched some exciting new models, including the ID.4 and the sexy ID.5. The company now aims to take the fight directly to Tesla and is serious about zero emissions, but the brand is still being haunted by its dirty past. The latest legal trouble for VW comes from the eco-warriors at Greenpeace, which is now suing the company over its carbon emissions targets.
BUSINESS
WTOP

Lucid Motors opens Tysons showroom Saturday

Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors will open a showroom at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Saturday. It’s the automaker’s 11th showroom to open. Newark, California-based Lucid, founded in 2007, delivered the first of its electric vehicles to customers Oct. 30. It will initially produce just 520 Lucid Air models, and they are all reserved.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola (NKLA.O): both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

Toyota Thinks It Has Finally Turned The Corner

Toyota is going back to full production in Japan, a monitor says that the UAW is still far from perfect, and now selling to rental car companies is cool or something. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 12, 2021. Toyota has been less hit by the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Standard Lithium Provides Update On Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (" Standard Lithium" or the " Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, advises that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, as amended, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Release of this information is pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guidelines Sections 401(h) and 610(b). It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy