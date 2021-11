With a portfolio that's distinctively his own, you might be surprised to hear that the Japan-based illustrator Seiichi only started drawing three years ago. In fact, it was after winning an award at a leading Japanese illustration competition that he first started dabbling in the medium, which resulted in "more and more requests" for his work and, therefore, an expanding portfolio. And before this, he studied textiles at the Chelsea College of Art in London, followed by a return to Japan to start working as a full-time textile designer. This textile experience becomes ever-so apparent throughout his work – it's quaint, bold and could be easily seen in magazines, books and fabrics.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO