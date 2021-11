There’s something in the dirty water for Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman. In net for his seventh career start on TD Garden ice, the 22-year-old Swayman remained perfect, with stops on 25 of the 27 shots thrown his way by the Senators for his seventh win in as many tries in Boston. It’s been more than just victories, too, as Swayman has posted a .947 save percentage and 1.13 goals against average over that home-ice run. And in case the numbers weren’t staggering enough, Swayman has yet to surrender more than two goals in any of those starts at TD Garden.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO