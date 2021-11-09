CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Injured Paul Pogba ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], November 9 (ANI): Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) stated on...

www.birminghamstar.com

