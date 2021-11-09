CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College basketball ready to rev up with fans in the stands

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKllX_0cqvBCgV00
1 of 3

Talk about buildup for a season.

College basketball had March Madness wiped out and no national champion because of the pandemic in 2020. Last season was mostly played without fans and the NCAA Tournament was in an Indianapolis bubble

Well, the doors are open this season and the arenas will be packed. The fans will love it and the players will, too.

And it should be an incredible ride to the Final Four in New Orleans with so many great teams, veteran players with extra eligibility and another crop of fabulous freshmen.

Let’s do this.

TOP TEAMS

Gonzaga. The top-ranked Zags came up a game short of their first national title last year and will be among the favorites to get back there this season.

UCLA. Nearly everyone is back from the Bruins’ 2021 Final Four run. Don’t be surprised if they get there again — and maybe win it.

Kansas. An early loss in the NCAA Tournament caused Bill Self to tear down his roster and rebuild it. The replacement parts — top-tier transfers and multiple-star freshmen — have the Jayhawks eyeing a much deeper run this season.

Villanova. Master tactician Jay Wright is about due for another championship. He has the type of roster to pull it off.

Texas. Chris Beard wasted no time in loading up his first roster in Austin with talented veteran players. Those missed NCAA Tournaments and early exits could be a thing of the past.

STAR PLAYERS

Drew Timme, Gonzaga. The crafty big man and his ’stache decided to come back. We’re all beneficiaries.

Johnny Juzang, UCLA. Wow, what a star turn he took at the NCAA Tournament. It’ll be fun to see what’s next for the high-scoring guard.

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois. The 7-foot, 285-pound big man is back after looking at the NBA. Good luck to anyone who tries to get in his way.

Collin Gillespie, Villanova. The heady point guard’s knee injury derailed the Wildcats’ season last spring. His return puts them among the title favorites.

Trace Jackson-Davis, Indiana. The junior forward led the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounds and blocked shots last year. He could lead them back to the NCAA Tournament this year.

BEST GAMES

Champions Classic, Nov. 9, New York. A Kansas-Michigan State, Kentucky-Duke doubleheader at Madison Square Garden is the perfect way to kick off the season.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA, Nov. 23, Las Vegas. A rematch of one of the most epic Final Four games in history? Yes, please.

Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Duke, Nov. 26, Las Vegas. The Holmgren-Banchero matchup is worth the price of admission alone.

No. 10 Kentucky at No. 3 Kansas, Jan. 29. A midseason matchup of blue bloods during conference season will be a nice change of pace.

No. 19 North Carolina at Duke, March 5. Coach K’s final regular-season at Cameron — against the rival Tar Heels, no less — cannot be missed.

MID-MAJOR MONSTERS

Memphis. Penny Hardaway has assembled quite the collection of talent in Memphis. Ending an eight-year NCAA Tournament drought could be just around the corner.

Houston. Kelvin Sampson put the Cougars back on the national map with last year’s NCAA Tournament run. Don’t expect them to fall off anytime soon.

St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies are loaded for a deep March Madness run.

Richmond. A foursome of super seniors could lead to a super season of the Spider.

Xavier. Good perimeter shooting and talented big man Zach Freemantle should be enough to prove last year’s letdown was merely a blip.

FABULOUS FRESHMAN

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga. The term unicorn gets overused. This 7-foot, 195-pound, shot-blocking, outside-shooting, ball-handling Zag may just be one.

Paolo Banchero, Duke. The 6-10, 250-pound forward has been projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. College basketball fans are about to see why.

Emoni Bates, Memphis. The sharp shooter will get buckets in bunches for the Tigers.

Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Milwaukee. The skilled 6-9 power forward spurred Kentucky and Duke to play for his dad in Milwaukee. He has the skills to match any player in the country.

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee. Want someone to run an offense? There may not be anyone better than the speedy, heady 6-footer.

NEW COACHES

Chris Beard, Texas. The defensive guru took Texas Tech to the Final Four and is already turning heads in Austin.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona. Mark Few’s long-time right-hand man at Gonzaga gets his first shot a leading a program. He has the roster and the chops to have an immediate impact.

Hubert Davis, North Carolina. The former Tar Heels player and assistant takes over for Roy Williams. It should be a seamless transition.

Shaka Smart, Marquette. He wasn’t able to lead Texas to an NCAA Tournament victory. Back home in Wisconsin, Smart is hoping to conjure up some of the same magic he had at VCU.

Craig Smith, Utah. The former Utah State coach moved 80 miles south in hopes of building something special in Salt Lake City.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Were Coach K's transfer portal comments a shot at John Calipari?

Duke won last night because its freshmen were better than Kentucky’s veterans. Sounds familiar, right? Beating teams with elite, young talent used to be John Calipari’s calling card, but last night’s win was another reminder Mike Krzyzewski has flipped the script. Over the past several years, Calipari has dipped his...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#The Ncaa Tournament#The Final Four#Gonzaga#Jayhawks#Villanova#Ncaa Tournaments#Nba
AllSooners

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Absence

Lincoln Riley didn’t attend his press conference or coaches show on Tuesday, so naturally, everyone got curious. “My mom texted me and asked if I was OK,” Riley said Thursday on a video press conference when asked if he had heard all the rumors that began immediately swirling. “That was about it.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
FanSided

Miami football fans want Manny Diaz after choking vs. FSU

Manny Diaz had Miami football in prime position to take down Florida State in the rivalry game but, after choking it away, fans want the head coach fired. Prior to traveling to Tallahassee for a rivalry matchup against Florida State, Miami football head coach Manny Diaz looked as if he might be saving his job. After all, the Hurricanes had notched back-to-back upset wins over NC State and Pitt before skating past Georgia Tech.
FLORIDA STATE
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

647K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy