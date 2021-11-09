Wanda’s Partnership With Candao.io: Formation Of A New AI Ecosystem

Tampa-based Lumina is a specialty AI company that provides customers with tools and data for recurring, open-source internet search processes. Lumina’s SaaS platform Radiance employs specialty artificial intelligence to search, ingest, and filter data across the internet at unmatched speed and scale. Today, Lumina announced the launch of its Risk Reporting service R3. The Lumina R3 is an AI-generated report that provides purchasers with comprehensive search results surrounding individuals and co-occurring data that may indicate risk or threat to or from that individual. R3 reports are currently available in three configurations: Security Clearance Continuous Monitoring, Insider Threat and Reputation Risk, and Know Your Customer (KYC) Risk for financial institutions. The content in an R3 report is equivalent to up to thirteen analyst-years of search, depending on the R3 configuration employed.

