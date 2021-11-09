CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Study Abroad 101

wisc.edu
 4 days ago

Join us to learn the study abroad basics & how to plan ahead -...

today.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
theodysseyonline.com

5 Things To Consider When Choosing Your Study Abroad Program

As I finish up my pre-departure tasks for my study abroad trip next spring, I thought of some tips that I would have shared with myself at the beginning of the process of choosing a study abroad program. Here are some things to consider when choosing the study abroad program that works best for you.
COLLEGES
kentwired.com

Studying abroad slowly makes it way back to international relations students

While study abroad programs are encouraged within the international relations major, students can immerse themselves within new cultures, learning new traditions, customs and people to better understand global issues. This would not be the case during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March of 2020, the university...
COLLEGES
nique.net

Education Abroad Fair makes annual return

After being put on an indefinite hold due to the effects of the pandemic, study abroad programs have come back in full force this semester with student interest for these programs at an all time high. In hopes of facilitating the spread of information and awareness about study abroad programs...
EDUCATION
The Poly Post

Students prepare for study abroad programs to take off next year

As travel restrictions lift and borders open back up, Southern California campuses, including Cal Poly Pomona, are resuming study abroad programs in 2022. Students are taking the opportunity to study abroad, earn college credits and engage with other students with an international background. CPP’s Office of Study Abroad offers over 100 programs that students in any major can join and experience a new location all while earning credits for a degree.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Q A Sessions
wisc.edu

Research Abroad Info Session

Join the International Internship Program to learn more about various research abroad opportunities for undergrads through IIP and other programs. Applications are due between late November and February and requirements and openings vary widely. Co-sponsored by CALS Study Abroad. Please register to let us know you're coming! https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvc-qhrj4vGtyKDRz8qPE4GCPwubEdbFTT.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Study Abroad Information Session: Academic Year in Freiburg

The Academic Year in Freiburg (AYF) program is now accepting applications for Spring 2022! Learn how you can earn credit toward your degree studying abroad in Germany at upcoming info sessions be held November 11 & 17, via Zoom. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, applying credit toward the German major & minor (or other majors), scholarships for study abroad, and living in Germany. The AYF program offers students the opportunity to improve fluency in the German language while taking classes with both local and international students at the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg from September 2022 to July 2023. While studying at Freiburg, students receive on-site support services from a dedicated staff based in Freiburg. AYF’s coursework can be applied to Iowa’s German major and minor requirements, as well as a variety of other major, minor, certificate, and general education requirements.
COLLEGES
csusignal.com

Weekly Info Sessions Help Stan State Students Study Abroad

Study Abroad is a program at Stanislaus State that helps students accomplish their dreams of studying in a different country. Studying in another country not only allows students to see different parts of the world, but also helps them learn different cultures and maybe even languages to educate themselves and change their worldview and continuously expand their field of knowledge.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
usu.edu

Global Aggie Spotlight: Study Abroad Exchange Student Coline Lehnhoff

Following a year and a half of lockdowns, online classes, curfews and safety protocols, Coline Lehnhoff felt cooped up, wanting to get out and see the world. Now, this French exchange student is studying ecology at Utah State University. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel halted. This included...
LOGAN, UT
mustangnews.net

“It opens you to a world of possibilities”: Study abroad resumes for students this fall

Study abroad is back in motion, providing students with the opportunity to learn and explore in a completely new environment once again. According to Assistant Vice Provost for International Programs and Senior International Officer Cari Vanderkar, approximately 150 students are abroad this fall. Vanderkar said that they are pleased with the ability to relaunch the programs abroad.
EDUCATION
troy.edu

TROY students are headed back around the world through Study Abroad

Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, Troy University students are once again venturing across the globe through the Study Abroad Program. While not much has changed with program requirements, Study Abroad Coordinator Sarah McKenzie, says those who are interested in traveling must be aware of required vaccinations and COVID-19 guidelines.
TROY, AL
wisc.edu

BadgerConnect Research Services Fair – Nov. 18

Calling all researchers! Would you like to learn more about about circadian disruption in pancreatic cancer and the research cores that support that research? Would you like to know more about genome-editing and animal models, research pipelines at UW, high parameter cell sorting, or spatial and molecular profiling?. Join us...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theonlinecurrent.com

A “cautiously optimistic” Winter Term abroad

After almost a year and a half of adjusting to the pandemic lifestyle, Eckerd students are now possibly able to learn and study abroad once again. As of the time of publication, 15 Winter Term courses abroad will be available for students in Jan. 2022. On Aug. 16, the college...
COLLEGES
wcupa.edu

In-person Country Expo and Study Abroad Fair Return

For the first time since fall 2019 (pre-pandemic), WCU will once again host the in-person Country Expo and Study Abroad Fair. Events this year coincide with International Education Week, held November 8 through 12, and are coordinated with the University’s Center for International Programs. The week will kick off with...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wisc.edu

A Roundtable Discussion: Student Wellbeing at Work

Connect with other supervisors of student employees to explore how we can support students who are stressed out. We invite you to bring your own ideas and questions. Topics will include how to support students and still get the job done as well as the stress management skills you teach students each day.
EDUCATION
ELON University

Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-author study about student learning in study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences

Elon associate professors of biology Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-authored a study in the fall 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research, a journal that focuses on student learning during study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences. The article, “Undergraduate research abroad: shared themes in student...
ELON, NC
uhd.edu

Office of Study Abroad Hosts Consulate, Chamber Members as Special Guests at Australian Film Night Event

The University of Houston-Downtown's Office of Study Abroad hosted its Australian Film Night in partnership with the Australian American Chamber of Commerce recently. Before enjoying the Australian comedy ‘Backyard Ashes,’ the audience welcomed the film’s director Mark Grentell, who shared remarks about his inspiration for the movie. Special guests also included Christine Staib, President of the Australian American Chamber of Commerce and Benson Saulo, Consul General of Australia.
HOUSTON, TX
wisc.edu

Startup Madison Week

Startup Week highlights and celebrates entrepreneurial activities and resources in communities across Wisconsin. Madison’s Startup Week coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week, November 8-14. Join UW–Madison and community partners for events and opportunities to help you discover Madison resources to start and grow a business. See the events list below!. Free...
MADISON, WI
Technician Online

Lambda Theta Phi, Study Abroad Office hosts ‘I Stand With Immigrants’ event

On Oct. 28, Lambda Theta Phi, the Latinx fraternity at NC State, and the Study Abroad Office held the sixth annual “I Stand With Immigrants” event, where students came to show their support towards student immigrants around the U.S. Roma Bustillos, a master’s candidate in international studies and intern at...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy