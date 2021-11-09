Study Abroad 101

The Academic Year in Freiburg (AYF) program is now accepting applications for Spring 2022! Learn how you can earn credit toward your degree studying abroad in Germany at upcoming info sessions be held November 11 & 17, via Zoom. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, applying credit toward the German major & minor (or other majors), scholarships for study abroad, and living in Germany. The AYF program offers students the opportunity to improve fluency in the German language while taking classes with both local and international students at the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg from September 2022 to July 2023. While studying at Freiburg, students receive on-site support services from a dedicated staff based in Freiburg. AYF’s coursework can be applied to Iowa’s German major and minor requirements, as well as a variety of other major, minor, certificate, and general education requirements.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO