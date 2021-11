The Pacers started strong then had to finish tough to beat the Sacramento Kings, 94-91 on Sunday evening to earn their first road win and push their season record to 4-7. Four of those seven losses were in tight games that the Pacers let slip away in the final minute of the game, including their last outing in Portland on Friday. A horrid start had the Pacers down 13 against the Blazers in the first quarter which Rick Carlisle pointed toward as a factor despite his team’s ability to come back and put themselves in position to win.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO