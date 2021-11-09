CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auction of royal Russian jewels expected to bring in millions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, Switzerland: Royal jewels smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, as well as rare colored diamonds, will be auctioned off by Sotheby's on 10th November in Geneva. The star item at the semi-annual jewelry auction will be an orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats set in...

The Crown Jewels: From Empress Farah of Iran to Queen Mary, the royals who have boasted the best jewellery collections

Born of aristocratic roots but not wealthy ones, Mary amassed a legendary jewellery collection throughout her reign. She had married the future King George V in 1893, only after her first fiancé, his brother, died unexpectedly before their wedding day. The jewellery she received as wedding gifts could have filled a Bond Street salon but Mary was well ahead of her time, so she repurposed many of the stones into more contemporary designs and kept a meticulous inventory of their provenance. One of her more impressive pieces was the the Delhi Durbar Necklace, featuring nine of the Cambridge emeralds, which had astonishingly been won by Mary’s grandmother in a charity lottery. The emeralds were passed down the family by way of children and mistresses until Mary commissioned Garrard to set them alongside diamonds to make up the necklace and added the near flawless 8.8 carat Cullinan VII diamond as a pendant. This diamond is one of nine cut from the 3,100-carat Cullinan diamond which had been gifted to Mary’s father-in-law, King Edward VII. The Lovers Knot Brooch is another recognisable jewellery icon. Bought from Garrard in 1932, this scalloped shaped ribbon brooch features brilliant cut diamonds and is designed with hinges at the top of the tails allowing them to flicker with movement. Mary died in 1953 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who inherited much of her enviable jewellery collection and was seen wearing the Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Brooch at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
Robb Report

Two Tiaras Worn by Empress Joséphine Bonaparte Could Fetch $675,000 at Auction Next Month

Two lavish tiaras believed to have belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine, are going up for sale. The bejeweled diadems are parts of jewelry sets that will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s next month in London. Having spent the last century and a half in private hands, the pair are expected to sell for as much as $675,000 combined. When Bonaparte declared himself emperor of France in 1804, he didn’t just start a political revolution, but a cultural one as well. He and his wife sought to immediately establish themselves as fashion icons. In addition to looking regal, they also wanted...
Nicholas Ii
wealthmanagement.com

One of the World’s Top Fabergé Collections Is Up for Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Some 60-odd years ago, after Josiane Woolf and her husband Harry visited his parents’ house, she made a resolution. “I said, ‘You know, we have to find something to collect,” Woolf says. “We can’t be like this when we’re old—it’s such a boring life to be sitting in front of the TV all day when you’re 70.”
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
Robb Report

Once Worth 1 Cent, the World’s First Postage Stamp Could Fetch $8.25 Million at Auction

The postage stamp that started it all is going under the gavel. The coveted 18th-century rarity, known as the Penny Black, was the world’s first postage stamp and represents the very dawn of social communication. Measuring less than 1 square inch, it originally cost a single penny in 1840, but could fetch in excess of $8 million at Sotheby’s Treasures sale on December 7. Featuring a profile of Queen Victoria, the Penny Black allowed Brits to send a letter weighing up to half an ounce anywhere in the country for a flat rate of just one penny. Prior to that, the recipient...
Daily Mail

Exquisite tiaras that belonged to Napoleon's wife the Duchess of Parma are expected to fetch £500,000 when they go on sale at Sotheby's after 150 years in a family's private collection

A set of rare early 19th-century tiaras which are thought to have once belonged to Napoleon's wife Joséphine de Beauharnais, Empress of France, are set to go on sale at Sotheby's London Treasures sale in December. The two tiaras – each part of a parure – are set with gemstones...
France
Europe
Switzerland
Russia
Robb Report

The Romanovs Smuggled These Jewels Out of Russia During the Revolution. They Just Sold for $900,000.

Royal jewelry has long been a hot commodity on the auction block, and the recent sales of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets to pendants belonging to Queen Victoria, proves they’re not slowing down. Just this week, a distinguished group of jewels that belonged to the Romanovs made their own headlines. Smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 revolution, the set of royal baubles sold for $883,641 at Sotheby’s in Geneva on November 10. The bi-annual jewelry sale offered a sapphire and diamond brooch, alongside matching earrings that once belonged to the Grand Dutchess Maria Pavlovna—the aunt of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas...
architecturaldigest.com

Marie Antoinette’s Rarest Diamonds Just Sold for $9.35 Million

In the spring of 1776 Marie Antoinette chanced upon two diamond bracelets so dazzling and rare, even the Queen of France couldn’t afford it. She borrowed a princely sum from her husband and used gemstones from her collection to pay 250,000 livres for the pair. Recent discoveries by jewelry historian Vincent Meylan show that in February 1777 the personal papers of King Louis XVI stated: ‘to the Queen: down payment of 29,000 livres for the diamond bracelets she bought from Boehmer.’ Soon after, as we all know, things took a turn for the worst for the King and Queen.
umlconnector.com

Russian royal Romanovs reemerge? A royal wedding.

(Photo courtesy Charles Maynes NPR) Members of Europe’s noble families gathered to celebrate Russia’s first royal wedding since the days of the imperial monarchy. Romanov wedding? The Romanovs are back with glamor, and I am loving it. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov wedded Victoria Romanovna Bettarini. Duke George is the...
ARTnews

One of Last Constable Cathedral Views in Private Hands to Debut at Auction in London

An 1823 oil sketch depicting a view of Salisbury Cathedral by British romantic painter John Constable—the last known version of the subject by the artist still in private hands—is coming to auction next month. Carrying an estimate of £2 million–£3 million ($2.7 million–$4 million), the work will hit the block during Christie’s Old Masters evening sale in London on December 7. Constable produced the sketch, titled The Vision (1823), in preparation for a painting that resides at the Huntington Library and Art Gallery in California. The present lot derives from a series depicting the Cathedral view that Constable produced in the 1820s...
New York Post

Sprawling 17th-century Italian Villa made for royals to hit auction

A 17th-century Italian villa used to host royalty has now gone up for auction. And it’s being auctioned with no reserve – meaning the property will be sold, regardless of price. Known as Villa Litta Carini, and situated 45 minutes outside Milan, the highest bidder will become the new owner...
dornob.com

Half-Destroyed Banksy Art Shreds Sotheby’s Auction Record

A half-shredded painting by street artist Banksy sold for a record $25.4 million through the Sotheby’s auction house on October 14th, 2021, the highest amount ever paid for one of the artist’s works. Entitled “Love Is in the Bin,” the piece made art history when it was first sold on...
wtaq.com

Smuggled Romanov royal jewels net nearly $900,000 – Sotheby’s

GENEVA (Reuters) – A sapphire and diamond brooch and matching earrings, which were part of the royal jewels from Russia’s Romanov family smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution, sold for 806,500 Swiss francs ($883,641.94) on Wednesday, Sotheby’s said. The price netted for the historic set at the...
wtvbam.com

Britain to auction 80.5 million carbon permits in 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will auction 80.5 million carbon permits it 2022 ICE, which is hosting the auctions, said in a market notice on Wednesday. The auctions are part of Britain’s emissions trading system (ETS), which charges emitters such as power plants and industrial factories for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.
