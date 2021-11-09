Frost & Sullivan Reveals Opportunities and Challenges for Industrial Cybersecurity in a Digitized World

Frederick Akpoghene is the founder of JéGO Technologies, Inc., a Black-owned designer and manufacturer of autonomous vehicles including self-driving pods that make it easy to connect consumers with services and products on the go; and will open their crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine for micro angel investors to invest in the same playing field as venture capitalists. JéGO also has a mobile platform, where users will be able to discover businesses that provide high-demand services, such as Flu Testing, COVID testing, IV therapy, and that of other local businesses, which can be brought directly to their customers using the driverless JéGO pods. Their patent-pending flagship prototype that was designed by the founder of JéGO himself.

