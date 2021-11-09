Frost & Sullivan Reveals Opportunities and Challenges for Industrial Cybersecurity in a Digitized World

Frederick Akpoghene is the founder of JéGO Technologies, Inc., a Black-owned designer and manufacturer of autonomous vehicles including self-driving pods that make it easy to connect consumers with services and products on the go; and will open their crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine for micro angel investors to invest in the same playing field as venture capitalists. JéGO also has a mobile platform, where users will be able to discover businesses that provide high-demand services, such as Flu Testing, COVID testing, IV therapy, and that of other local businesses, which can be brought directly to their customers using the driverless JéGO pods. Their patent-pending flagship prototype that was designed by the founder of JéGO himself.
Digital technology and small business digital tools empower more women entrepreneurs to redefine their business goals. Every woman is entitled to her own definition of success. Many women climb the corporate ladder; others jump off the ladder and start their own companies. Many stop working for personal or family reasons,...
As expected, Hyzon reported its first revenue in the third quarter. The company was technically profitable, thanks to some non-cash accounting credits. It expects to have its two U.S. factories up and running by the middle of next year. Electric heavy-truck maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) said that it remains on...
New York — In 2018, CBD-infused products sales totaled $1.9 billion, according to research by Colorado-based BDS Analytics in partnership with Arcview Market Research. That number is forecasted to grow to a whopping $20 billion by 2024, spurred by greater accessibility and an ongoing introduction of new products. Setting the...
Unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions expected to benefit multiple industries, including finance, security and e-commerce. Frost & Sullivan recent analysis on digital identity solutions finds that progressive advancements in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and biometric systems have led to the creation of unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions. Driven by identity theft, security threats and digital transformation initiatives by governments and private sectors, areas that will greatly benefit include e-banking, e-government, digital transactions, mobile transactions, behavioral biometrics, and airport security.
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics recently announced a $125 million funding round as the trucking industry is facing major challenges, including growing shipping demand and driver shortages. Kodiak says its autonomous technology can help businesses move goods faster, safer, cleaner, and more efficiently. Kodiak Robotics founder and CEO Don Burnette joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Indian private space company Digantara Research and Technologies has signed a contract with UK satellite startup Orbital Astronautics (OrbAstro) to launch a lidar-based debris-tracking payload. Digantara’s SCOT payload (Space Climate and Object Tracker) is planned for launch toward the end of 2022... Subscription Required. Indian Startup To Fly Lidar Debris-Tracker...
Study provides an assessment of the security considerations and key imperatives for Singapore organizations. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- In collaboration with the ISACA Singapore Chapter, Frost & Sullivan's Security Practice has conducted an end-user survey, 2021 ISACA-Frost & Sullivan Survey: The Singapore Cybersecurity Landscape, with 78 ISACA thought leaders. The goal was to seek opinions on the technologies that will have a profound transformative impact on existing industry dynamics, value chains, and business models across multiple vertical markets in the next 2-3 years.
Gogoro's leading battery swapping platform, smart vehicle solutions, and robust portfolio of vehicles set it apart and make it a highly influential player in the global two-wheeler market. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global swappable battery electric smartscooter market, Frost &...
The new Imron® and Rival®coating solutions save time, productivity and energy by reducing the number of steps in application process. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global commercial vehicle coatings industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Axalta with the 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year Award. The company was recognized for developing innovative coatings, which address the evolving needs of OEMs in designing lighter-weight vehicles and exterior components. The new basecoat products are unique in the market because they can be applied directly on plastic substrates without an adhesion promoter, reducing the coating application process from the conventional three steps to two steps.
(StatePoint) In the past couple of years, we’ve had to switch up so much in our routines, and from working from home to virtually visiting doctors, our devices have been there with us through it all. Yet, there’s one switch that most people shy away from: switching wireless companies. While...
The global market for industrial cybersecurity estimated at $15.2 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $22.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected...
Mobility experts from Frost & Sullivan, ViveLaCar GmbH, xMotion, and Reezocar will discuss key growth opportunities, new revenue streams, and transformative trends in this webinar. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on vehicle leasing and subscriptions finds that this market faced one of its...
Global Head of Client Security Solutions and Risk Services at Wipro Limited. Do you ever wonder why organizations fall prey to cyberattacks despite spending millions on cybersecurity? After over three decades of improving cyberdefense mechanisms, what is driving the need for further enhancing risk posture?. Lack of automation and security...
The pandemic has not slowed down manufacturers’ digital transformation efforts. In fact, digitalization initiatives are progressing at a rapid pace as manufacturers seek ways to address challenges they have encountered over the past year and a half. In an effort to gauge the current state of digitalization throughout manufacturing, IndustryWeek...
The shift to a digital business environment in financial services began well before the pandemic pushed it and other sectors to more rapidly embrace digital transformation. As customers have become increasingly digitally savvy, they demand that financial services firms be more responsive to their needs. Those organizations that don’t make that change risk losing their customers to those that adopted an agile, customer-centric approach to business.
As the world increasingly moves to a digital format, cybersecurity is becoming more important than ever. It’s especially significant since, according to a recent survey by Sophos, 51% of businesses in America experienced a ransomware attack in 2020. That’s a staggering number of security vulnerabilities that truly shouldn’t exist in the modern day and age. Yet, it’s relatively understandable.
In its Global Risks Report 2021, the World Economic Forum listed five top cybersecurity challenges. These are the increased complexity of cyber threats, fragmented and complex regulations, dependence on other parties, lack of cybersecurity expertise, and the difficulty in tracking cybercriminals. “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated technological adoption, yet exposed...
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India spent most of his career outside India in a very different environment, which was more entrepreneurial. Over the last two to three years in India, a challenge he faced was that the pace of change in the company was very slow. “The organization was like a big elephant, and I had to make it dance,” he told Entrepreneur India.
Five9 is growing at a rapid rate in Latin America, and its practical AI and automation solutions have placed it high on the innovation scale. Five9, Inc. a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an Innovation and Growth leader in the Frost Radar™: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021. The benchmarking report identified Five9 as a top performer in the region, noting its people, platform, delivery, and flexibility as key drivers of success.
Comments / 0