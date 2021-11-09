CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling Asleep at This Time May Help Protect Your Heart

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time you go to bed may affect your risk for heart disease. In fact, researchers say, there is a heart health sweet spot for falling asleep: from 10 to 11 p.m. An analysis of data from more than 88,000 adults...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#At This Time#Digital Health#The University Of Exeter#Nbcnews Com
