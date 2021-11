The US dollar has initially tried to rally during the course of the trading session on Thursday before pulling back midday. This is most likely due to oil recovering, as the Mexican peso is highly sensitive to that commodity. Furthermore, interest rates will have their part of play, as Mexico has a significant advantage over the United States. That being said, this is a market that is also highly susceptible to risk appetite, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO