Stocks inJapan and Australia slump, Chinese shares push ahead

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia defied the mood on Wall Street, where records continue to be broken, by closing mostly lower. The Australian All Ordinaries declined 11.60 points or 0.15 percent to 7,756.30, following a sell-off of the nation's major banks. In...


U.S. Stocks
