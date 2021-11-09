Monday, November 8th Overnight Weather

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Heavy Fog Expected Through Sunday Morning Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. Thick fog, with visibilities up to a quarter-mile or less in various places, could impact travelers, the National Weather Service Sacramento said. Fog and low clouds were visible around Sacramento as early as Saturday evening. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution on the road. Some tips include driving at slower speeds, using low-beam lights and keeping more distance between other cars. By the time the fog clears, the region is expected to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. A foggy Sunday morning is forecast for the northern San Joaquin Valley and southern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures may reach a few degrees above normal once the sun breaks through. Make sure to drive with caution during foggy conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eml4gVHNom — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2021 Cloudier skies are expected across Northern California Sunday night and well into Monday with cooler temperatures expected over the next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
