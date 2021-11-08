CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bobby Lashley & MVP Return On RAW, WWE Makes Big Change To Survivor Series

Cover picture for the articleBobby Lashley and MVP made their returns on this week’s episode of RAW. During Monday night’s RAW broadcast, Adam Pearce came out and revealed that the originally announced team for RAW at WWE Survivor was an “error” and he now wants Team RAW to sweep Team SmackDown for the second year...

