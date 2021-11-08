Bobby Lashley & MVP Return On RAW, WWE Makes Big Change To Survivor Series

WWE Undefeated has built up quite the roster, featuring a mix of legendary stars from WWE's past and the current era stars that impress in the ring and out of it every week on Raw or SmackDown. Now nWay and WWE have revealed one of the most powerful of those current stars is joining the Undefeated lineup in The All Mighty one himself Bobby Lashley, and you can get your exclusive first look at his new trailer right here. Lashley is going to be a force to be reckoned with in Undefeated just like he is on Raw every week, and you can watch his new gameplay in the video above before he becomes playable this Friday.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO