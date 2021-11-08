CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Badly Do Companies Need Workers? You Can Get Hired Within 30 Minutes of Applying

By Mallika Mitra
 6 days ago
Getty Images

Need a job in the next hour? Thanks to a super tight labor market with more openings than seekers, you can probably get one.

UPS touts that applicants could see a job offer just 30 minutes after applying. Walmart, for its part, is hosting hiring events across the country in an attempt to hire thousands of workers ahead of the holidays.

As of the end of August, there were 10.4 million job openings, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a very different scene from last year, when millions of workers were still out of work from the layoffs that hit with COVID-19, and seasonal work was seen as a lifeline for many.

In addition to speeding up the hiring process, some companies are getting rid of job qualifications to snag new workers.

Amazon eliminated weed screenings for roles not regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation in June. The retail giant isn't alone: A September survey from staffing firm ManpowerGroup found that 9% of employers worldwide said they are eliminating job screenings or drug tests in order to attract and retain talent.

Meanwhile, business leaders are calling for the removal of four-year college degrees for positions that often require them. In January, IBM said it stripped bachelor’s degree requirements for more than half of its U.S. job openings. Others, like beauty retailer The Body Shop, are dropping background checks.

Now, many companies are trying to hire hundreds of thousands of workers for a holiday season that will likely be plagued by shipping woes and supply chain shortages. Employers need workers so badly they're offering up huge bonuses: Amazon is giving seasonal hires an extra $3,000 this year, and Dollar General drivers who are brought on through January will net an extra $5,000.

Meanwhile, some businesses, like Target, are offering college tuition to full- and part-time employees.

Experts say seasonal workers have the upper hand this year when it comes to negotiating what they want. And many of them may be able to turn those job opportunities into permanent positions.

"Job seekers have a variety of choices in today’s labor market," Ann Elizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed previously told Money. "With employers scrambling to get the workers they need this year, job seekers may be able to negotiate on pay, schedule flexibility or benefits."

People's Savings Are Plummeting to Pre-Pandemic Levels — and That's a Good Thing

Consumers are saving at the lowest rate since the pandemic ravaged the economy last year — and some experts say that's a good thing. New numbers from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) show the personal savings rate for September was 7.5%, which is a 22.3-percentage-point plummet from an all-time high in April, 2020. September’s rate is also a notable dip from the previous month, which was 9.2%.
Insurance Company Apps Are the Fastest Way to Get a Claim Processed, New Study Says

With your phone already cluttered with apps, do you really need one from your insurance company? You just might, given growing evidence of how useful these tools are. You won’t use an Insurance app as often as many on your phone’s desktop, but they’re invaluable if and when disaster strikes. They typically allow you to immediately file a claim directly from the scene of an accident, house fire or other calamity. And new studies show that filing claims via mobile makes customers happier with the process, which goes more quickly than by other means.
Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
BUSINESS
flaglerlive.com

If You’re a Sucky Employer, Don’t Be Surprised Your Workers Are Quitting

Finding good employees has always been a challenge – but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3% in September 2021, according to the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The rate was highest in the leisure and hospitality sector, where 6.4% of workers quit their jobs in September. In all, 20.2 million workers left their employers from May through September.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hourly workers gaining power

NEW YORK – After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas, Balsam Hill finally opened in early September. But the next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit. The main gripe for three of...
RETAIL
CNBC

Quit a job? You likely can't collect unemployment benefits

Americans quit their jobs in record numbers in September, the Labor Department said Friday in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. Just over 4.4 million people quit, an increase of 164,000 from the prior record in August. The dynamic has been dubbed the Great Resignation. Workers who voluntarily leave...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BUSINESS
ABC Action News

Record number of workers quit jobs in September

TAMPA, Fla. — A record number of people quit their jobs in September as employers continue to have millions of job openings that they are struggling to fill. According to the Department of Labor, 4.4 million workers, or 3 percent of the total workforce, quit their jobs in December. It marked the highest number of workers quitting their jobs since the federal government began tracking the data.
EDUCATION
A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

