Public Art Committee

Decorated library book drops, one of many examples of public art on the interactive map. The Monrovia City website now has an interactive map showing the location of more than 120 pieces of public art, including painted utility boxes, Samson bears, "Projects" (sculptures, murals, metal work, decorated Big Belly trans cans, etc), "Footnotes" (poems in concrete sidewalks), and Neighborhood Treasures (plaques about notable people in Monrovia history). Here's the link. You'll need to scroll down a bit: http://www.cityofmonrovia.org/art.
