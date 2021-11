B2B payments platform and currency exchange marketplace for SMEs Verto has partnered with ClearBank for underserved UK and European businesses, according to ffnews.com. SMEs are the backbone of the world’s economy, representing 99% of all businesses in the EU. They employ around 100 million people, account for more than half of Europe’s GDP and play a key role in adding value in every sector of the economy. Despite this, SMEs face steep FX charges, high transaction costs, and a slow process when it comes to paying for goods and services internationally.

