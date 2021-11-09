CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dean Stockwell, Quantum Leap star, dies at 85

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stockwell, who died of natural causes on Sunday morning, earned four Emmy nominations playing Al Calavicci, the hologram best friend of Scott Bakula's time-traveling Dr. Sam Beckett, on the 1989-1993 NBC sci-fi drama Quantum Leap. Stockwell's acting career spanned 70 years, from 1945 (when he was a child actor)...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jennifer Carpenter to star in thriller series Ballistic

The Dexter: New Blood star will lead the New Regency and QCode thriller series, playing a "secret operative who, after a mission is compromised, is forced into a psychological game of cat and mouse with her own mind while being hunted down by the very program that created her," per Deadline. The six-episode series, which doesn't have a network or streaming home, was created by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Gavan O’Herlihy, who played Happy Days' eldest brother Chuck Cunningham for 7 episodes, dies at 70

In Happy Days' first season, the Irish actor played Chuck Cunningham, a basketball star at Jefferson High who goes off to college. But after seven episodes, O'Herlihy had had enough. Randolph Roberts replaced him for two episodes of Season 2, but the character of Chuck famously disappeared from the show. “I pulled out of it, I didn’t want to do it,” he said in an interview. “They had me at college, I was going to grunt and bounce a basketball once every couple of weeks for probably three or four years. And at 20 years old, that’s not the gig you want to be doing. But that was my big break; that got me established around town as a kid who got hot in a hurry.” Happy Days star Ron Howard later reunited with O'Herlihy by casting him in his 1988 film Willow.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Dean Stockwell
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
MUSIC
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Nbc#Ncis#Jag#The Los Angeles Times
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars Is ‘Probably’ Losing A Longtime Pro After Season 30

Spoilers ahead for the November 7 episode of Dancing with the Stars!. Dancing with the Stars has been around for 30 seasons now, meaning that there have been plenty of pros that danced on the series. One in particular that has been on the show for a long time is Val Chmerkovskiy. He first appeared in Season 2 in 2006 and started competing with a partner in Season 13 in 2011. However, Season 30 is probably his last.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy