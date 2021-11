Virgin Galactic introduced a price hike to its commercial space flight tickets three months ago and since then, the company has sold 100 tickets. Originally priced at $250,000 per ticket, Richard Branson‘s company increased the cost to a whopping $450,000 back in August, but that didn’t seem to dissuade potential astronauts. According to reports, the company has now amassed roughly 700 customers, 100 of which all purchased tickets at the higher price. Among those that reserved seats is SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who managed to secure his position before the price increase. So far only customers who have paid a $1,000 USD deposit can purchase tickets, and Virgin Galactic hopes to reach 1,000 customers by the fourth quarter of 2022 before actually launching anyone into space.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO