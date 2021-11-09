CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RECAP: Last-minute field goal rescues Pittsburgh Steelers against Chicago Bears

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUIZS_0cqv30qt00

Chris Boswell kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and Ben Roethlisberger connected for two touchdowns with tight end Pat Freiermuth as the host Pittsburgh Steelers stretched their winning streak to four games with a 29-27 victory against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Chicago grabbed its lone lead of the game with 1:46 to go on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney before the Steelers rallied.

Pittsburgh (5-3) prevailed despite being outgained 414 yards to 280 and outscored 21-9 in the fourth quarter. Chicago, which has lost four straight to fall to 3-6, was penalized a season-high 12 times for 115 yards.

Fields passed for 291 yards, the top figure of his rookie season, with a touchdown and an interception.

The Steelers built a 14-3 halftime lead behind rookie Najee Harris’ 10-yard touchdown run on the team’s opening drive and a 4-yard scoring pass from Roethlisberger to Freiermuth that followed a Cam Heyward interception of Fields.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFjHS_0cqv30qt00
Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

The Bears’ inability to finish drives ultimately added up before Cairo Santos’ attempt at a game-winning 65-yarder fell well short as time expired.

Chicago drew within 23-20 with 6:31 to go as DeAndre Houston-Carson returned a fumbled punt return 25 yards for a touchdown. Before his game-winner, Boswell helped atone for a missed point-after earlier in the game by drilling fourth-quarter field goals of 54 and 52 yards. The latter kick capped a drive in which the Bears were flagged for taunting following a sack of Roethlisberger, giving the Steelers a first down.

Trailing 14-0, Chicago visited the red zone in the closing moments of the second quarter but only came away with Santos field goal. Bears tight end Jimmy Graham dropped a would-be touchdown pass when he was unable to control the ball while falling to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UMmL_0cqv30qt00 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns surge, Buffalo Bills stumble entering Week 10

Chicago’s opening possession of the third quarter ended in similar fashion, with Santos kicking a 22-yarder to accompany his 30-yarder minutes before. This time, however, an apparent Graham touchdown reception was negated by a low block penalty against right guard James Daniels.

Santos had drilled 40 successive field goals before his 65-yard attempt was no good.

Back in the lineup following a four-week absence caused a knee injury, David Montgomery paced the Chicago rushing attack with 63 yards on 13 carries.

Harris gained 62 yards on 22 carries. Roethlisberger was 21 of 30 for 205 yards, while Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson had five catches for 56 yards.

Cole Kmet led Chicago with six catches for 87 yards.

The Bears were without linebackers Khalil Mack (foot) and Alec Ogletree (ankle) and safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
USA Today

Chicago Bears sign ex-Steelers linebacker ahead of MNF tilt

Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Titans#American Football#Justin Fields
NFL

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A wild 4th quarter and a remarkable rally by Justin Fields — but ultimately another loss. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears fell 29-27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears staged a furious fourth-quarter rally, setting the stage for rookie quarterback Justin Fields to be the hero in prime time only to have their hopes dashed in a wild 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night at Heinz Field. 1. The fourth quarter of this game was off the rails. Big plays. Turnovers. Big calls, including a couple controversial ones ...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NWI.com

Chris Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Justin Fields, Bears 29-27

PITTSBURGH — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off Justin Fields and the Bears 29-27 on Monday night. Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.
NFL
pff.com

Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

The changing DFS and fantasy football landscape is shifting toward single-game contests. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the biggest is their Showdown Captain Mode format. The format blends the ease of focusing on a single game with the ability to differentiate yourself from the competition by choosing six players. The biggest wrinkle...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

‘Monday Night Football’ Pits Fields, Bears Against Big Ben, Steelers

I think the best way to describe yesterday’s NFL slate is … weird? Between the Jaguars’ 9–6 slugfest win over the Bills, the Broncos’ thoroughly dominating the Cowboys, and the Chiefs and Packers combining for less than 20 points, there were plenty of results that simply don’t quite make sense. But that’s the beauty of the NFL, and we’ll wrap up Week 9 with an interesting QB matchup between Ben Roethlisberger and Justin Fields on Monday Night Football. Plus, there’s plenty of good NBA action and a couple of fun matchups in the NHL.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers get late field goal from Boswell, survive rally by Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ string of consecutive home victories on Monday Night Football was put to the ultimate test by the Chicago Bears. Despite holding 14-point leads in the first and third quarters and a 10-point advantage with less than seven minutes to play, the Steelers needed Chris Boswell’s 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to pull out a 29-27 victory at Heinz Field.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy