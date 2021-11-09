CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Why designing computers more like brains is a smart decision

Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe energy-saving advantages of neuromorphic computing were explained in just three minutes at FameLab Ireland. Debismita Dutta, a chemical engineer from India pursuing her PhD at Tyndall National Institute, had no idea what to expect when she received an email about participating in a science communication competition called FameLab....

www.siliconrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

Smart scheduling for big computing tasks cuts emissions up to a third

Shifting large computing jobs to nights or weekends could reduce their associated carbon emissions by a third, according to researchers who say that flexibility is key to reducing the environmental impact of the data centres that power everything from banks to social media networks. The International Energy Agency found that...
JOBS
Fortune

Scaling design: Why your business needs a design system now

This is the web version of Business By Design, a weekly newsletter exploring design’s transformative influence on industry and enterprise. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. C.H. Robinson has been offering its customers transportation services and third-party logistics for over a century. The Fortune 500 company,...
MICHIGAN STATE
techxplore.com

A system to control robotic arms based on augmented reality and a brain-computer interface

For people with motor impairments or physical disabilities, completing daily tasks and house chores can be incredibly challenging. Recent advancements in robotics, such as brain-controlled robotic limbs, have the potential to significantly improve their quality of life. Researchers at Hebei University of Technology and other institutes in China have developed...
ENGINEERING
KTAR News

Column: Why computer extended warranties are a waste

A: No matter what tech device you buy from practically any retailer, it’s pretty likely that they’ll try to get you to pay a little extra for a ‘protection plan’ that goes above and beyond the standard factory warranty. In some cases, it seems like such a small amount of...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Computing Power#Computation#Innovation#Famelab#Siliconrepublic Com
Nature.com

Computational design and optimization of electro-physiological sensors

Electro-physiological sensing devices are becoming increasingly common in diverse applications. However, designing such sensors in compact form factors and for high-quality signal acquisition is a challenging task even for experts, is typically done using heuristics, and requires extensive training. Our work proposes a computational approach for designing multi-modal electro-physiological sensors. By employing an optimization-based approach alongside an integrated predictive model for multiple modalities, compact sensors can be created which offer an optimal trade-off between high signal quality and small device size. The task is assisted by a graphical tool that allows to easily specify design preferences and to visually analyze the generated designs in real-time, enabling designer-in-the-loop optimization. Experimental results show high quantitative agreement between the prediction of the optimizer and experimentally collected physiological data. They demonstrate that generated designs can achieve an optimal balance between the size of the sensor and its signal acquisition capability, outperforming expert generated solutions.
ENGINEERING
Silicon Republic

Software company Sidero to create new 75 jobs in Athlone by 2023

The company will be hiring in the areas of multi-cloud and software development and there will be also be roles as part of Sidero’s graduate programme. Irish IT company Sidero is planning to create 75 new jobs at its Athlone base over the next two years. Sidero specialises in software,...
JOBS
Silicon Republic

What does a typical day look like for a senior software engineer?

Dun & Bradstreet’s Glen Collins talks about the challenge of balancing his time between meetings and coding as a senior software engineer. We’ve heard from many software engineers and developers over the years, gaining a unique insight into what their days are like. But, as with many areas, taking on a more senior role means more responsibilities and a need to manage new priorities.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Silicon Republic

How Levi’s is using AI to change its jeans business

Jenny Darmody spoke to the chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer at the popular jeans company to find out how it uses AI. AI has become a game changer in many industries. For example, Qatari researcher Abdulaziz Al-Homaid is using AI to discover more about population-specific risk factors for diseases such as diabetes.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
Silicon Republic

How this consultant works to transform the employee experience

From redesigning the IT function of a bank to designing a new Irish utility, Laura Flynn’s work at EY has varied enormously. With digital transformation taking over virtually every area of businesses, it’s important to remember how it affects the employees and the human resources side of a business. That’s...
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

8 start-ups in Ireland looking to shape the future of work

Here are some future of work start-ups from across the island of Ireland hoping to bag the top prize at Work: In Progress by Startacus. With remote and hybrid working here to stay, eight start-ups based in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland focused on future of work have been chosen to pitch their business ideas at the Work: In Progress event organised by Startacus.
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

How data can address the fashion industry’s tech problems

While many industries are digitising, the fashion industry has been a bit slower to adopt. However, change is on the horizon with data opening up new doors. Technology has transformed the world of shopping and fashion. E-commerce and payment tech has made shopping easier, with millions of products available within just a few clicks, and machine learning algorithms are improving how we browse for things online.
APPAREL
Silicon Republic

Irish start-up Robotify acquired by major US edtech provider

Robotify’s computer science education platform recently drew the appreciation of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Edtech platform Robotify has been acquired by Imagine Learning, a major digital education provider in the US. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but reports have valued the acquisition at €20m. This is Imagine...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

US company Legato to create 60 more jobs as Limerick R&D hub opens

Legato has revised its recent jobs announcement, saying it now plans to double the headcount at its new Limerick tech hub from 60 to 120. Legato Health Technologies plans to create 60 additional jobs at its new R&D hub in Limerick, which opened today (11 November). It follows a previous...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Meta teams up with Microsoft on Workplace

Two new integrations will see users of Workplace by Meta and Microsoft Teams be able to access video meetings and content hosted by each platform. Users of the work app Workplace by Meta will soon be able to communicate more easily with those working on Microsoft Teams after the company formerly known as Facebook announced two new integrations.
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

New tech aims to manage environmental impact of Ireland’s data centres

Data Edge has partnered with UK company Daxten to distribute a remote wireless monitor system to Irish data centres. Wicklow-based Data Edge is launching a new service to the Irish market which it says will help reduce the environmental impact of data centres. The Packet Power product is a wireless...
MARKETS
Silicon Republic

Why machine learning is ‘a double-edged sword’ for cybersecurity

Epam Systems CISO Sam Rehman discusses how machine learning can change the cybersecurity landscape for the better, but how it also comes with challenges. Sam Rehman is chief information security officer and head of cybersecurity at Epam Systems, an enterprise software company based in the US. The company was founded...
SOFTWARE
The Daily

Why Cloud Hosting Is A Smart Move For Your Schoolwork

For students today, there is 1uite a lot of attention to detail and overall emphasis surrounding not only what really works for the space but also what is going to be most effective for individual students because as we all know, a learning approach for a particular student can be entirely ineffective for another. As such, it is genuinely so overwhelming and so important that students are able to really be able to build on their own approach and understanding to be able to create the most successful experience with higher education for themselves. What works fantastic at any given time can be ineffective in the next and so it is important to not only find it works but to be actively and consistently trying to figure out better ways.
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

We studied suicide notes to learn about the language of despair – and we're training AI chatbots to do the same

While the art of conversation in machines is limited, there are improvements with every iteration. As machines are developed to navigate complex conversations, there will be technical and ethical challenges in how they detect and respond to sensitive human issues. Our work involves building chatbots for a range of uses in health care. Our system, which incorporates multiple algorithms used in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing, has been in development at the Australian e-Health Research Centre since 2014. The system has generated several chatbot apps which are being trialled among selected individuals, usually with an underlying medical condition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Adaptive neurons compute confidence in a decision network

Humans and many animals have the ability to assess the confidence of their decisions. However, little is known about the underlying neural substrate and mechanism. In this study we propose a computational model consisting of a group of 'confidence neurons' with adaptation, which are able to assess the confidence of decisions by detecting the slope of ramping activities of decision neurons. The simulated activities of 'confidence neurons' in our simple model capture the typical features of confidence observed in humans and animals experiments. Our results indicate that confidence could be online formed along with the decision formation, and the adaptation properties could be used to monitor the formation of confidence during the decision making.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy