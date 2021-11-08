Bills Add CB Nick McCloud To Practice Squad

Bengals OT said the team is collectively re-evaluating themselves and re-adjusting after Week 9’s one-sided loss to the Browns. “We have a lot of guys right now looking themselves in the mirror and that’s what the league is,” Reader said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “It’s play to play, making adjustments. Halftime making adjustments. Week to week making adjustments. Now we’re in that meat part of the season where everybody is sitting in the same spot, there’s no real separation. The teams who make the adjustments will be the better teams and the teams who don’t, won’t. We have to look at ourselves and want to be on the better side and want to make those adjustments. I think we will, I think we have guys in our locker room who are hungry and want to fight and our ready for that second push for the second half of the season.”

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO