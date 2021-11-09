Data Axle Strengthens Omnichannel Nonprofit Marketing Capabilities with Five Strategic New Hires

President, IRI Media Center of Excellence, improving the consumer experience through more relevant advertising. The rollout of iOS 14, and the related privacy changes that Apple embedded in it, have created a safer data environment for consumers by requiring app users to explicitly “opt in” to allow third-party apps to track them across the internet. In May, Ars Technica reported on data from Flurry Analytics showing that 96% of the time, U.S. users opt out of app tracking, although that percentage may have come down slightly as more people adopted iOS 14.5. I believe that enhanced transparency in the collection and use of data by third-party apps is a positive step forward for the tech industry and for consumers.

